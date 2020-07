Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous Semi-Detached home just minutes to the Metro. Details, Details, Details! Beautiful wood floors, tons of light throughout, open feeling in all rooms, tons of white trim work, shutters, recessed lighting, built-ins, and more. FOUR FULLY FINISHED LEVELS! 2 car detached garage space. Nearby includes; The Washington Zoo, restaurants and shopping, access to Rock Creek Park for biking, major private schools, Washington International and more!