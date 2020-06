Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities

This Northwest Wash apartment inhabits one floor of a two-unit townhouse. You are within walking distance to the Metro, Howard University, and popular U Street, where you can find tons of local hot spots like Oohhs & Aahhs, Service Bar, El Rey, and Dukem Ethiopian.This unit is on the top floor and features hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, in-unit washer and dryer, a dishwasher, and a shared yard.