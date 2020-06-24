Amenities

Spacious and conveniently located 1 bedroom in close proximity to Capitol Hill restaurants, shops, and museums. 10 minute walk to the Botanic Garden, Eastern Market, or Barracks Row; 15 minutes to the National Gallery or Navy Yard.



The apartment has 1 bedroom and a large living space, as well as an entry foyer and a small hallway. It was renovated about 6 years ago, so appliances are fairly new and in reasonably good condition. There is a washer/dryer and dishwasher, gas stove, and independent HVAC serving the unit. Gas included, other utilities split with landlord (who lives upstairs), usually around $100/month.



This is a really lovely apartment in a great location; for personal reasons I need to leave before the end of my lease in August. It will be possible to extend the lease at that time (if this is desirable it could be arranged in advance).



The apartment can be partially furnished or totally unfurnished. Please e-mail for pictures, details, or to arrange a visit.