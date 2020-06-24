All apartments in Washington
Last updated April 15 2019 at 8:43 AM

223 3rd

223 3rd St SE · No Longer Available
Location

223 3rd St SE, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Spacious and conveniently located 1 bedroom in close proximity to Capitol Hill restaurants, shops, and museums. 10 minute walk to the Botanic Garden, Eastern Market, or Barracks Row; 15 minutes to the National Gallery or Navy Yard.

The apartment has 1 bedroom and a large living space, as well as an entry foyer and a small hallway. It was renovated about 6 years ago, so appliances are fairly new and in reasonably good condition. There is a washer/dryer and dishwasher, gas stove, and independent HVAC serving the unit. Gas included, other utilities split with landlord (who lives upstairs), usually around $100/month.

This is a really lovely apartment in a great location; for personal reasons I need to leave before the end of my lease in August. It will be possible to extend the lease at that time (if this is desirable it could be arranged in advance).

The apartment can be partially furnished or totally unfurnished. Please e-mail for pictures, details, or to arrange a visit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

How much should you be paying for rent?

