Last updated March 15 2020 at 2:14 AM

2226 HUNTER PLACE SE

2226 Hunter Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2226 Hunter Place Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Back to Active!!!! Great opportunity to an incredible home. Come and make this your new home. Fully renovated townhouse featuring new AC unit, new SS appliances, new kitchen, new flooring, updated bathrooms and much more. This brick front townhouse features a fenced back yard that backs to woods and a large driveway for off-street parking. ADT 24hr monitored security system included in rent price. Close to metro station and major bus routes with quick access to major Highways. All applications will be considered, if you are using any sort of assistance/vouchers, please ensure that your program covers the entire rent amount, utilities are not included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2226 HUNTER PLACE SE have any available units?
2226 HUNTER PLACE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2226 HUNTER PLACE SE have?
Some of 2226 HUNTER PLACE SE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2226 HUNTER PLACE SE currently offering any rent specials?
2226 HUNTER PLACE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2226 HUNTER PLACE SE pet-friendly?
No, 2226 HUNTER PLACE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2226 HUNTER PLACE SE offer parking?
Yes, 2226 HUNTER PLACE SE offers parking.
Does 2226 HUNTER PLACE SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2226 HUNTER PLACE SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2226 HUNTER PLACE SE have a pool?
No, 2226 HUNTER PLACE SE does not have a pool.
Does 2226 HUNTER PLACE SE have accessible units?
No, 2226 HUNTER PLACE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2226 HUNTER PLACE SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2226 HUNTER PLACE SE has units with dishwashers.

