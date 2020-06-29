2226 HUNTER PLACE SE

Amenities

Back to Active!!!! Great opportunity to an incredible home. Come and make this your new home. Fully renovated townhouse featuring new AC unit, new SS appliances, new kitchen, new flooring, updated bathrooms and much more. This brick front townhouse features a fenced back yard that backs to woods and a large driveway for off-street parking. ADT 24hr monitored security system included in rent price. Close to metro station and major bus routes with quick access to major Highways. All applications will be considered, if you are using any sort of assistance/vouchers, please ensure that your program covers the entire rent amount, utilities are not included.