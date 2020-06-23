All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 2225 CALIFORNIA STREET NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2225 CALIFORNIA STREET NW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2225 CALIFORNIA STREET NW

2225 California Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Kalorama
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2225 California Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20008
Kalorama

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Welcome to The Calistoga. Situated in historic Kalorama among many prestigious ambassadorial residences, it is one of Washington DC's most desirable neighborhoods. Built in 2013, this immaculate 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath boutique condominium features a contemporary open floor plan with bright, sizable rooms and luxury finishes such as wide plank white oak hardwood flooring, south-facing floor to ceiling windows, 2-panel solid core doors, gourmet kitchen with Bosch and Viking stainless steel appliances, as well as marble counter tops and Kohler fixtures. Master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet and a marble Rainfall shower. Also included are a full-size washer/dryer, window treatments, private storage room and assigned parking. Quick access to Rock Creek Parkway, Metro buses and the Dupont Circle or Woodley Park Metro Stations. Available 12/20/18.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2225 CALIFORNIA STREET NW have any available units?
2225 CALIFORNIA STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2225 CALIFORNIA STREET NW have?
Some of 2225 CALIFORNIA STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2225 CALIFORNIA STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
2225 CALIFORNIA STREET NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2225 CALIFORNIA STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 2225 CALIFORNIA STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2225 CALIFORNIA STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 2225 CALIFORNIA STREET NW does offer parking.
Does 2225 CALIFORNIA STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2225 CALIFORNIA STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2225 CALIFORNIA STREET NW have a pool?
No, 2225 CALIFORNIA STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 2225 CALIFORNIA STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 2225 CALIFORNIA STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2225 CALIFORNIA STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2225 CALIFORNIA STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1401 Tuckerman Street Apartments
1401 Tuckerman St NW
Washington, DC 20011
2112 New Hampshire Avenue
2112 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Phoenix
1421 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
1350 Florida Avenue
1350 Florida Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
Parc Riverside
1011 1st St SE
Washington, DC 20003
The Wren D.C.
965 Florida Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
Kenyon House
1349 Kenyon St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Willow & Maple
6918 Willow St NW
Washington, DC 20012

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University