2225 CALIFORNIA STREET NW

Amenities
Welcome to The Calistoga. Situated in historic Kalorama among many prestigious ambassadorial residences, it is one of Washington DC's most desirable neighborhoods. Built in 2013, this immaculate 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath boutique condominium features a contemporary open floor plan with bright, sizable rooms and luxury finishes such as wide plank white oak hardwood flooring, south-facing floor to ceiling windows, 2-panel solid core doors, gourmet kitchen with Bosch and Viking stainless steel appliances, as well as marble counter tops and Kohler fixtures. Master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet and a marble Rainfall shower. Also included are a full-size washer/dryer, window treatments, private storage room and assigned parking. Quick access to Rock Creek Parkway, Metro buses and the Dupont Circle or Woodley Park Metro Stations. Available 12/20/18.