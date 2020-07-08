2215 40TH STREET NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

recent top-to-bottom renovation in this 2nd floor 2 Bedroom/1 Bath apartment for rent in Glover Park. Sun-bathed living room offers hardwood floors. Gourmet kitchen with tile floors features built-in microwave, gas range, dish-washer, fridge/freezer, ample storage, and table space! Sun room off the kitchen offers storage and in-unit washer/dryer, as well as rear entrance with shared deck. 2 bedroom offer hardwood floors and large closet. The large bathroom offers walk-in shower ! Rental parking available separately on site for $150 per month in rear. Min. 1 year lease. Approx. 900+ sq.ft