Last updated June 21 2020 at 4:19 AM

2215 40TH STREET NW

2215 40th Street Northwest · (202) 944-5000
Location

2215 40th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Glover Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

recent top-to-bottom renovation in this 2nd floor 2 Bedroom/1 Bath apartment for rent in Glover Park. Sun-bathed living room offers hardwood floors. Gourmet kitchen with tile floors features built-in microwave, gas range, dish-washer, fridge/freezer, ample storage, and table space! Sun room off the kitchen offers storage and in-unit washer/dryer, as well as rear entrance with shared deck. 2 bedroom offer hardwood floors and large closet. The large bathroom offers walk-in shower ! Rental parking available separately on site for $150 per month in rear. Min. 1 year lease. Approx. 900+ sq.ft

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2215 40TH STREET NW have any available units?
2215 40TH STREET NW has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2215 40TH STREET NW have?
Some of 2215 40TH STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2215 40TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
2215 40TH STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2215 40TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 2215 40TH STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2215 40TH STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 2215 40TH STREET NW offers parking.
Does 2215 40TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2215 40TH STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2215 40TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 2215 40TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 2215 40TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 2215 40TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2215 40TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2215 40TH STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
