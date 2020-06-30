All apartments in Washington
Last updated May 12 2020 at 6:07 AM

2214 RETTA GILLIAM COURT SE

2214 Retta Gilliam Ct SE · No Longer Available
Location

2214 Retta Gilliam Ct SE, Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rare Find..... In Gated Community! Lovely 4 bedroom 3 full bath and a half bath Single Family Home with 1 car garage. Eat in Kitchen ceramic floors and side entrance to yard, From Main entrance Step down into Separate Living and Dining rooms off open Kitchen and Pantry, Laundry area on main level with 1/2 bath and hard wood floors on main level. 4 bedrooms upstairs. Master Suite with large Master bath and nice size closets. Finished Basement with full bath and bonus office / room with full wall closet. Carpeted floors on all levels except Main. Close to Anacostia Library, Military bases , Stores, Shopping, Restaurant.s Short commute to National Harbor, DC, Va and MD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2214 RETTA GILLIAM COURT SE have any available units?
2214 RETTA GILLIAM COURT SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2214 RETTA GILLIAM COURT SE have?
Some of 2214 RETTA GILLIAM COURT SE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2214 RETTA GILLIAM COURT SE currently offering any rent specials?
2214 RETTA GILLIAM COURT SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2214 RETTA GILLIAM COURT SE pet-friendly?
No, 2214 RETTA GILLIAM COURT SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2214 RETTA GILLIAM COURT SE offer parking?
Yes, 2214 RETTA GILLIAM COURT SE offers parking.
Does 2214 RETTA GILLIAM COURT SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2214 RETTA GILLIAM COURT SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2214 RETTA GILLIAM COURT SE have a pool?
No, 2214 RETTA GILLIAM COURT SE does not have a pool.
Does 2214 RETTA GILLIAM COURT SE have accessible units?
No, 2214 RETTA GILLIAM COURT SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2214 RETTA GILLIAM COURT SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2214 RETTA GILLIAM COURT SE has units with dishwashers.

