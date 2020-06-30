2214 RETTA GILLIAM COURT SE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Rare Find..... In Gated Community! Lovely 4 bedroom 3 full bath and a half bath Single Family Home with 1 car garage. Eat in Kitchen ceramic floors and side entrance to yard, From Main entrance Step down into Separate Living and Dining rooms off open Kitchen and Pantry, Laundry area on main level with 1/2 bath and hard wood floors on main level. 4 bedrooms upstairs. Master Suite with large Master bath and nice size closets. Finished Basement with full bath and bonus office / room with full wall closet. Carpeted floors on all levels except Main. Close to Anacostia Library, Military bases , Stores, Shopping, Restaurant.s Short commute to National Harbor, DC, Va and MD.