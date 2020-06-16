All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 2209 39TH PLACE NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2209 39TH PLACE NW
Last updated July 31 2019 at 3:11 AM

2209 39TH PLACE NW

2209 39th Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Glover Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2209 39th Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Glover Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Semi-detached corner home in tranquil Glover Park neighborhood. 2 BRs & 1 BA upper level, basement level has been used as a 3rd BR with a very spacious full bath and separate rear entrance. Perfect for Georgetown, AU & GWU employees & students. Lovely front porch, gorgeous hardwood floors, two-zone central air-conditioning, large deck for your summer BBQ! Charming garden/patio area. One block to Capital bike share and D1 D2 bus directly takes you to Dupont Circle. Walk & run the trails at the nearby Glover Archbold Park and Whitehaven Parkway!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2209 39TH PLACE NW have any available units?
2209 39TH PLACE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2209 39TH PLACE NW have?
Some of 2209 39TH PLACE NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2209 39TH PLACE NW currently offering any rent specials?
2209 39TH PLACE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2209 39TH PLACE NW pet-friendly?
No, 2209 39TH PLACE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2209 39TH PLACE NW offer parking?
No, 2209 39TH PLACE NW does not offer parking.
Does 2209 39TH PLACE NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2209 39TH PLACE NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2209 39TH PLACE NW have a pool?
No, 2209 39TH PLACE NW does not have a pool.
Does 2209 39TH PLACE NW have accessible units?
No, 2209 39TH PLACE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2209 39TH PLACE NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2209 39TH PLACE NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Station House
701 2nd St NE
Washington, DC 20002
âme at Meridian Hill
2601 16th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Walter Reed Apartments
6939 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20012
The Barton at Woodley
2701 Calvert St NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Park Monroe Apartments
3300 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Elysium Fourteen
1925 14th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Arcade Sunshine
713 Lamont Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20010
1841 Columbia Apartments
1841 Columbia Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University