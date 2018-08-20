All apartments in Washington
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
220 8TH STREET SE
Last updated April 28 2020

220 8TH STREET SE

220 8th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

220 8th Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Bay front Victorian located just steps to Eastern Market . Updated kitchen with high end stainless steel equipment, ie Miele refrigerator, Bosch stove & dishwasher, granite counters, all new cabinetry. Great brick wall too. Large dining room. Two Living rooms with stunning staircase. Front living room has bay windows and fireplace, pocket doors, beautiful antique tile in front foyer plus entrance hallway. Upstairs boasts Master bedroom with good sized cedar closet, bay windows, and updated bath. A study with skylight and large window. A pretty middle bedroom and a well proportioned 3rd bedroom looking out to back garden and deck. High ceilings and wood floors throughout. Two updated baths and powder room on first floor. Detached garage. Big deck .A wonderful location right in the midst of Capitol Hill and within 2 blocks of stores, shops , restaurants, and Eastern market metro.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 8TH STREET SE have any available units?
220 8TH STREET SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 220 8TH STREET SE have?
Some of 220 8TH STREET SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 8TH STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
220 8TH STREET SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 8TH STREET SE pet-friendly?
No, 220 8TH STREET SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 220 8TH STREET SE offer parking?
Yes, 220 8TH STREET SE offers parking.
Does 220 8TH STREET SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 220 8TH STREET SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 8TH STREET SE have a pool?
No, 220 8TH STREET SE does not have a pool.
Does 220 8TH STREET SE have accessible units?
No, 220 8TH STREET SE does not have accessible units.
Does 220 8TH STREET SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 220 8TH STREET SE has units with dishwashers.

