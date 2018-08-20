220 8TH STREET SE

Amenities

Beautiful Bay front Victorian located just steps to Eastern Market . Updated kitchen with high end stainless steel equipment, ie Miele refrigerator, Bosch stove & dishwasher, granite counters, all new cabinetry. Great brick wall too. Large dining room. Two Living rooms with stunning staircase. Front living room has bay windows and fireplace, pocket doors, beautiful antique tile in front foyer plus entrance hallway. Upstairs boasts Master bedroom with good sized cedar closet, bay windows, and updated bath. A study with skylight and large window. A pretty middle bedroom and a well proportioned 3rd bedroom looking out to back garden and deck. High ceilings and wood floors throughout. Two updated baths and powder room on first floor. Detached garage. Big deck .A wonderful location right in the midst of Capitol Hill and within 2 blocks of stores, shops , restaurants, and Eastern market metro.