215 I Street NE Unit 307 Available 08/01/20 Luxury Condo at Landmark Lofts! Parking Included! - Look no further for your next Nest! With top high ceilings, a private balcony, and parking included, this unit will check every box on your list. Features include fine hardwood flooring throughout, large windows, and handsome exposed brick that adds extra charm. The kitchen showcases fine wood cabinetry and stainless steel appliances including a Wolf 5-burner premium gas range and Subzero refrigerator. The spacious living area can accommodate a dining nook and a door leads to the private balcony, which has plenty of space for a set of patio furniture. The bedroom has room enough for an office nook and includes a walk-in closet and en-suite bath. A full-size washer & dryer complete the space.



Few buildings offer the history or the amenities of Landmark Lofts which are connected to Senate Square. In its 130 year history, the complex has been a convent, a museum, and now luxurious condos. With a 24-hour concierge, swimming pool, fitness center, screening room, outdoor lounges, and much more, the complex's facilities cannot be matched. Should you find the need to leave all of this, H Street is steps away and blossoming with new restaurants and bars almost every day. Located just steps from the new Whole Foods & Giant, grocery shopping becomes a breeze! Union Station's proximity makes travel both within and out of the city super accessible.



One assigned parking space is included in the rent! A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing a lease. Tenants are responsible for electricity + gas, as well as a move-in fee of $500 due to the building. One pet with good references welcome!



To view all of our available properties, or to contact our team, please visit www.nest-dc.com.



