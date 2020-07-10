All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 215 I Street NE Unit 307.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
215 I Street NE Unit 307
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:30 AM

215 I Street NE Unit 307

215 I Street Northeast · (202) 540-8038
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
H Street-NoMa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

215 I Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
H Street-NoMa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 215 I Street NE Unit 307 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,695

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 751 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr concierge
gym
parking
pool
media room
215 I Street NE Unit 307 Available 08/01/20 Luxury Condo at Landmark Lofts! Parking Included! - Look no further for your next Nest! With top high ceilings, a private balcony, and parking included, this unit will check every box on your list. Features include fine hardwood flooring throughout, large windows, and handsome exposed brick that adds extra charm. The kitchen showcases fine wood cabinetry and stainless steel appliances including a Wolf 5-burner premium gas range and Subzero refrigerator. The spacious living area can accommodate a dining nook and a door leads to the private balcony, which has plenty of space for a set of patio furniture. The bedroom has room enough for an office nook and includes a walk-in closet and en-suite bath. A full-size washer & dryer complete the space.

Few buildings offer the history or the amenities of Landmark Lofts which are connected to Senate Square. In its 130 year history, the complex has been a convent, a museum, and now luxurious condos. With a 24-hour concierge, swimming pool, fitness center, screening room, outdoor lounges, and much more, the complex's facilities cannot be matched. Should you find the need to leave all of this, H Street is steps away and blossoming with new restaurants and bars almost every day. Located just steps from the new Whole Foods & Giant, grocery shopping becomes a breeze! Union Station's proximity makes travel both within and out of the city super accessible.

One assigned parking space is included in the rent! A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing a lease. Tenants are responsible for electricity + gas, as well as a move-in fee of $500 due to the building. One pet with good references welcome!

To view all of our available properties, or to contact our team, please visit www.nest-dc.com.

(RLNE5085627)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 I Street NE Unit 307 have any available units?
215 I Street NE Unit 307 has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 215 I Street NE Unit 307 have?
Some of 215 I Street NE Unit 307's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 I Street NE Unit 307 currently offering any rent specials?
215 I Street NE Unit 307 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 I Street NE Unit 307 pet-friendly?
Yes, 215 I Street NE Unit 307 is pet friendly.
Does 215 I Street NE Unit 307 offer parking?
Yes, 215 I Street NE Unit 307 offers parking.
Does 215 I Street NE Unit 307 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 215 I Street NE Unit 307 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 I Street NE Unit 307 have a pool?
Yes, 215 I Street NE Unit 307 has a pool.
Does 215 I Street NE Unit 307 have accessible units?
No, 215 I Street NE Unit 307 does not have accessible units.
Does 215 I Street NE Unit 307 have units with dishwashers?
No, 215 I Street NE Unit 307 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 215 I Street NE Unit 307?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Channel
950 Maine Ave SW
Washington, DC 20024
Park Triangle
1375 Kenyon St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Park East
1845 Summit Pl NW
Washington, DC 20009
Monroe Tower
3501 13th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Park Pleasant Apartments I
3339 Mount Pleasant St NW
Washington, DC 20010
The Shawmut
2200 19th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
J Linea
2009 8th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
Kew Gardens
2700 Q St NW
Washington, DC 20007

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity