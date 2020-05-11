All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 2145 California St NW Unit 201.
Last updated May 17 2019 at 10:36 AM

2145 California St NW Unit 201

2145 California St NW · No Longer Available
Location

2145 California St NW, Washington, DC 20008
Kalorama

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2145 California St NW Unit 201 Available 06/14/19 Ideally Located Kalorama Condo! - Located on a well-established, tree-lined block in Kalorama just north of Dupont Circle, this updated condo offers all the perks of urban living with all the charm of a quiet neighborhood. This spacious unit is ideally situated in a small condo building just off Connecticut Ave. Gorgeous hardwoods paired with tons of natural light (southern exposure) make this space bright all times of day! Built-in shelves are perfect when it comes to decorating the living room. This open kitchen is inviting with granite countertops, stainless appliances, and lots of light - you might just want to cook up a storm! You'll notice very nice finishes throughout the unit while keeping the classic charm you can only find in a boutique building. The large bedroom can easily accommodate any size bed and lots of closet space means easy clothing storage. This unit is nicely rounded out with a full bathroom and in-unit washer/dryer.

In the heart of Kalorama, you're surrounded by Embassies and diplomatic residences, the Phillips and Textile Museums, and tons of bars and restaurants just blocks away. Nearby grocery stores include Safeway and Glen's Garden Market, the perfect spot for local and specialty goods. Need to get around the city -- no problem! A quick walk to Dupont Circle and Woodley Park metros (Red Line) means commuting is a breeze.

Security deposit equal to one month's rent. There is a $150 move-in fee due to the building. Tenant responsible for electric. Pets welcome! A $50 discount will be offered for a two-year lease.

(RLNE4860982)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2145 California St NW Unit 201 have any available units?
2145 California St NW Unit 201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2145 California St NW Unit 201 have?
Some of 2145 California St NW Unit 201's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2145 California St NW Unit 201 currently offering any rent specials?
2145 California St NW Unit 201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2145 California St NW Unit 201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2145 California St NW Unit 201 is pet friendly.
Does 2145 California St NW Unit 201 offer parking?
No, 2145 California St NW Unit 201 does not offer parking.
Does 2145 California St NW Unit 201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2145 California St NW Unit 201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2145 California St NW Unit 201 have a pool?
No, 2145 California St NW Unit 201 does not have a pool.
Does 2145 California St NW Unit 201 have accessible units?
No, 2145 California St NW Unit 201 does not have accessible units.
Does 2145 California St NW Unit 201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2145 California St NW Unit 201 does not have units with dishwashers.

