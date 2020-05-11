Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2145 California St NW Unit 201 Available 06/14/19 Ideally Located Kalorama Condo! - Located on a well-established, tree-lined block in Kalorama just north of Dupont Circle, this updated condo offers all the perks of urban living with all the charm of a quiet neighborhood. This spacious unit is ideally situated in a small condo building just off Connecticut Ave. Gorgeous hardwoods paired with tons of natural light (southern exposure) make this space bright all times of day! Built-in shelves are perfect when it comes to decorating the living room. This open kitchen is inviting with granite countertops, stainless appliances, and lots of light - you might just want to cook up a storm! You'll notice very nice finishes throughout the unit while keeping the classic charm you can only find in a boutique building. The large bedroom can easily accommodate any size bed and lots of closet space means easy clothing storage. This unit is nicely rounded out with a full bathroom and in-unit washer/dryer.



In the heart of Kalorama, you're surrounded by Embassies and diplomatic residences, the Phillips and Textile Museums, and tons of bars and restaurants just blocks away. Nearby grocery stores include Safeway and Glen's Garden Market, the perfect spot for local and specialty goods. Need to get around the city -- no problem! A quick walk to Dupont Circle and Woodley Park metros (Red Line) means commuting is a breeze.



Security deposit equal to one month's rent. There is a $150 move-in fee due to the building. Tenant responsible for electric. Pets welcome! A $50 discount will be offered for a two-year lease.



(RLNE4860982)