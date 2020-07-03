2140 L St Nw

Amenities

I am subleasing my apartment from December 13th to January 13th (The time may be flexible).

This is a nice 1 bedroom/1 bath with balcony. The place is all furnished including internet and the floor is all covered with hard woods. There is an in unit laundry.

There is a sofa bed, table, piano, and a 50 inch smart TV in the living room. There is a queen size bed in the bedroom and plenty of closet space.

The apartment has cozy library, fancy lounge, gym, and roof top for residents. Unfortunately, pets are NOT allowed and strictly prohibited in this apartment.

It takes about 6 minutes walk to foggy bottom metro and less than 3 minutes to grocery stores like Walgreens and CVS and 1 minute route to Starbucks.

It takes less than 5 minutes to Whole foods and all other restaurants.

This is a perfect place for anyone who is planning to work or study in DC, so please dont miss this opportunity.

The price is $3000 including utility fees, but it is negotiable.

Please message me if anyone is interested.

Thank you!