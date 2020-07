Amenities

Stunning 2 Bedroom, 2 level with den home in the heart of Kalorama! Private yard sets it aside from many other properties in the area. Open living space on main floor and 2 large bedrooms on second floor including large master bedroom. Granite counters and stainless steel appliances in lovely kitchen. Washer and Dryer in unit!