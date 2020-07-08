213 Webster St, NE 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities lobby

Brookland NE, DC Retreat - Property Id: 272500



Your new one bedroom apartment home awaits. It boasts a newly updated kitchen, washer/dryer on premises, gleaming hardwood floors, ceiling fans, ample on street parking, and plenty of light. Enjoy the convenience of bus routes 1/2 block away, and being blocks away to both Brookland and Ft Totten Metros! The location is Convenient to CUA, HU and Trinity University, as well as Medstar Washington Hospital Center, Hospital for Sick Children, Providence, Children's National, National Rehabilitation and Veteran's Hospitals. Easy access to downtown, DC, nearby Walmart, dining, grocery, drug and convenience stores, parks and other amenities. Great for social distancing...there is only one other apartment on premises with apartment doors located outside...no enclosed lobby interaction! A/C provided. This is a NEW vacancy being painted...the video is of a similar unit with stairs inside. There are no stairs in the available unit and minor kitchen appliance and bathroom color differences.

Property Id 272500



