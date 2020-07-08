All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 213 Webster St, NE 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
213 Webster St, NE 1
Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

213 Webster St, NE 1

213 Webster St NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Brookland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

213 Webster St NE, Washington, DC 20011
Brookland

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
lobby
Brookland NE, DC Retreat - Property Id: 272500

Your new one bedroom apartment home awaits. It boasts a newly updated kitchen, washer/dryer on premises, gleaming hardwood floors, ceiling fans, ample on street parking, and plenty of light. Enjoy the convenience of bus routes 1/2 block away, and being blocks away to both Brookland and Ft Totten Metros! The location is Convenient to CUA, HU and Trinity University, as well as Medstar Washington Hospital Center, Hospital for Sick Children, Providence, Children's National, National Rehabilitation and Veteran's Hospitals. Easy access to downtown, DC, nearby Walmart, dining, grocery, drug and convenience stores, parks and other amenities. Great for social distancing...there is only one other apartment on premises with apartment doors located outside...no enclosed lobby interaction! A/C provided. This is a NEW vacancy being painted...the video is of a similar unit with stairs inside. There are no stairs in the available unit and minor kitchen appliance and bathroom color differences.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/272500
Property Id 272500

(RLNE5746146)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 Webster St, NE 1 have any available units?
213 Webster St, NE 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 213 Webster St, NE 1 have?
Some of 213 Webster St, NE 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 Webster St, NE 1 currently offering any rent specials?
213 Webster St, NE 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 Webster St, NE 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 213 Webster St, NE 1 is pet friendly.
Does 213 Webster St, NE 1 offer parking?
No, 213 Webster St, NE 1 does not offer parking.
Does 213 Webster St, NE 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 213 Webster St, NE 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 Webster St, NE 1 have a pool?
No, 213 Webster St, NE 1 does not have a pool.
Does 213 Webster St, NE 1 have accessible units?
No, 213 Webster St, NE 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 213 Webster St, NE 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 213 Webster St, NE 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

919 F Street
919 F Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20004
Brookland Press
806 Channing Pl NE
Washington, DC 20018
The Lansburgh
425 8th St NW
Washington, DC 20004
The Residences at Eastern Market
777 C St SE
Washington, DC 20003
14W Apartments
1315 W St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Gables Dupont Circle
1750 P St NW
Washington, DC 20036
Guild
1346 4th Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Harvard Village
1829 Summit Pl NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University