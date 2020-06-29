All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 2127 California Street NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2127 California Street NW
Last updated April 16 2020 at 7:27 PM

2127 California Street NW

2127 California Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Kalorama
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2127 California Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20008
Kalorama

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bike storage
Feast your eyes on this humble abode located within one of Kalorama's most exclusive buildings! It features sleek wood flooring, 2 private balconies off the living room and master bedroom, as well as a luxurious floor to ceiling mirror wall! Modern gourmet kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, brand new cabinetry, and gas cooking making cooking a daily pleasure! The installed closet system with abundant storage is also a plus. For your comfort, there's an in-unit washer-dryer combo, street parking, and a building rooftop deck with panoramic views.
This convenient 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit is just blocks north of Dupont Circle and west of Adams Morgan, just an easy stroll or bike ride away! The pet-friendly building offers bike racks and extra storage. The set up offers all the perks of urban living with the charm of a quiet neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2127 California Street NW have any available units?
2127 California Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2127 California Street NW have?
Some of 2127 California Street NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2127 California Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
2127 California Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2127 California Street NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2127 California Street NW is pet friendly.
Does 2127 California Street NW offer parking?
No, 2127 California Street NW does not offer parking.
Does 2127 California Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2127 California Street NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2127 California Street NW have a pool?
No, 2127 California Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 2127 California Street NW have accessible units?
No, 2127 California Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2127 California Street NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2127 California Street NW has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

919 F Street
919 F Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20004
Flats 130 At Constitution Square
130 M St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Skyline Towers
2730 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20007
eaves Glover Park
3850 Tunlaw Rd NW
Washington, DC 20007
Tenley View
4600 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
Brookland Ridge Apartments
400 Taylor St NE
Washington, DC 20017
Guild
1346 4th Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Ava H Street
318 I St NE
Washington, DC 20002

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University