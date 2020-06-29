2127 California Street NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bike storage

Feast your eyes on this humble abode located within one of Kalorama's most exclusive buildings! It features sleek wood flooring, 2 private balconies off the living room and master bedroom, as well as a luxurious floor to ceiling mirror wall! Modern gourmet kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, brand new cabinetry, and gas cooking making cooking a daily pleasure! The installed closet system with abundant storage is also a plus. For your comfort, there's an in-unit washer-dryer combo, street parking, and a building rooftop deck with panoramic views.

This convenient 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit is just blocks north of Dupont Circle and west of Adams Morgan, just an easy stroll or bike ride away! The pet-friendly building offers bike racks and extra storage. The set up offers all the perks of urban living with the charm of a quiet neighborhood.