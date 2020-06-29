2127 California Street NW

Amenities
Feast your eyes on this humble abode located within one of Kalorama's most exclusive buildings! It features sleek wood flooring, 2 private balconies off the living room and master bedroom, as well as a luxurious floor to ceiling mirror wall! Modern gourmet kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, brand new cabinetry, and gas cooking making cooking a daily pleasure! The installed closet system with abundant storage is also a plus. For your comfort, there's an in-unit washer-dryer combo, street parking, and a building rooftop deck with panoramic views.
This convenient 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit is just blocks north of Dupont Circle and west of Adams Morgan, just an easy stroll or bike ride away! The pet-friendly building offers bike racks and extra storage. The set up offers all the perks of urban living with the charm of a quiet neighborhood.