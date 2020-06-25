All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 2125 S ST NW #4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2125 S ST NW #4
Last updated May 15 2019 at 1:57 AM

2125 S ST NW #4

2125 S St NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Kalorama
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2125 S St NW, Washington, DC 20008
Kalorama

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
Exclusive Address in Refined Boutique Building in the Heart of Dupont/Kalorama. Freshly painted tasteful, sophisticated, large 1BR in an 8-unit historic building that was completely renovated in 2003. This unit gets amazing sunlight, does not share any side walls with neighbors. Includes a large, private, secure, climate controlled storage room in basement. Located on a quiet, tree lined street, this condo boasts a kitchen for those who love to cook, an in-unit central A/C, and in-unit Washer/Dryer. Unique, quiet. Open living/Dining space with wall of windows. Hardwood floors throughout. Chef's Kitchen with high end stainless steel appliances & gas range with lighted exhaust, granite countertops, and deep undermount sink. Spacious, open living/dining space with recessed ceiling lights. Large bedroom with views onto private courtyard. Bathroom with limestone walls and floor double vanity, soaking tub & shower. Intercom with video monitor to main entrance. Unique, historic feel of Kalorama. Various amenities at doorstep (restaurants, bars, dry cleaning, drug store, gym). Across the street from Embassies. Easy access to Dupont Circle & Adams Morgan. Steps to bus lines, 2 blocks to Dupont Metro. On S St @ Connecticut. No pets, no smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2125 S ST NW #4 have any available units?
2125 S ST NW #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2125 S ST NW #4 have?
Some of 2125 S ST NW #4's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2125 S ST NW #4 currently offering any rent specials?
2125 S ST NW #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2125 S ST NW #4 pet-friendly?
No, 2125 S ST NW #4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2125 S ST NW #4 offer parking?
Yes, 2125 S ST NW #4 offers parking.
Does 2125 S ST NW #4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2125 S ST NW #4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2125 S ST NW #4 have a pool?
No, 2125 S ST NW #4 does not have a pool.
Does 2125 S ST NW #4 have accessible units?
No, 2125 S ST NW #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 2125 S ST NW #4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2125 S ST NW #4 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Best Cities for Families 2019
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westbrooke Place
2201 N St NW
Washington, DC 20037
2400 M
2400 M St NW
Washington, DC 20037
The Metropolitan
200 Rhode Island Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
Sixteen Hundred
1600 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
2401 Pennsylvania
2401 Pennsylvania Ave NW
Washington, DC 20037
Richman Towers
3055 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Policy
1921 Kalorama Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
Harlow
1100 2nd Place Southeast
Washington, DC 20003

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University