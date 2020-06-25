2125 S ST NW #4

Amenities

Exclusive Address in Refined Boutique Building in the Heart of Dupont/Kalorama. Freshly painted tasteful, sophisticated, large 1BR in an 8-unit historic building that was completely renovated in 2003. This unit gets amazing sunlight, does not share any side walls with neighbors. Includes a large, private, secure, climate controlled storage room in basement. Located on a quiet, tree lined street, this condo boasts a kitchen for those who love to cook, an in-unit central A/C, and in-unit Washer/Dryer. Unique, quiet. Open living/Dining space with wall of windows. Hardwood floors throughout. Chef's Kitchen with high end stainless steel appliances & gas range with lighted exhaust, granite countertops, and deep undermount sink. Spacious, open living/dining space with recessed ceiling lights. Large bedroom with views onto private courtyard. Bathroom with limestone walls and floor double vanity, soaking tub & shower. Intercom with video monitor to main entrance. Unique, historic feel of Kalorama. Various amenities at doorstep (restaurants, bars, dry cleaning, drug store, gym). Across the street from Embassies. Easy access to Dupont Circle & Adams Morgan. Steps to bus lines, 2 blocks to Dupont Metro. On S St @ Connecticut. No pets, no smoking.