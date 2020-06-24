2116 O St NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors all utils included parking recently renovated

Available 05/01/19 What a unique gem!! HUGE (1800 sq ft) 1 BR 1.5 bath home available in Dupont Circle! The home is just a few a few blocks from the Dupont Circle Metro and all that Dupont has to offer.



PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:



* First floor and part of another floor of historic 1892 brownstone

* High ceilings

* Updated full sized kitchen with oak cabinets, large refrigerator, disposal and gas stove

* Big bay windows supply plenty of natural light

* Foyer with oak paneling and crystal chandelier

* Ample storage space

* Gas hot water heat

* Original hardwood floors

* Brand new kitchen flooring

* Gas cooking

* Dining room with rare wooden spoke ceiling and oak paneling

* Brick patio and composite deck

* Newer washer and dryer conveniently located in apartment

* Parking space out back for one car

* All utilities included!

* No pets



LOCATION:



* With easy access to National and Dulles airport as well as Union Station,

* 20 minute walk to Main State, World Bank and IMF

* 9 minutes to Johns Hopkins SAIS

* 2 blocks to Dupont Circle South Metro

* 4 blocks from Foggy Bottom Metro

* Quick Metro ride to Pentagon and Crystal City

* Close to varied restaurants, bookstores, boutiques, parks and other great places on P Street and Connecticut Ave



Available May 1st



HOME WILL BE RENTED UNFURNISHED



No Pets Allowed



