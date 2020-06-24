All apartments in Washington
Last updated April 11 2019 at 10:24 AM

2116 O St NW

2116 O Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2116 O Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20037
Dupont Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Available 05/01/19 What a unique gem!! HUGE (1800 sq ft) 1 BR 1.5 bath home available in Dupont Circle! The home is just a few a few blocks from the Dupont Circle Metro and all that Dupont has to offer.

PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:

* First floor and part of another floor of historic 1892 brownstone
* High ceilings
* Updated full sized kitchen with oak cabinets, large refrigerator, disposal and gas stove
* Big bay windows supply plenty of natural light
* Foyer with oak paneling and crystal chandelier
* Ample storage space
* Gas hot water heat
* Original hardwood floors
* Brand new kitchen flooring
* Gas cooking
* Dining room with rare wooden spoke ceiling and oak paneling
* Brick patio and composite deck
* Newer washer and dryer conveniently located in apartment
* Parking space out back for one car
* All utilities included!
* No pets

LOCATION:

* With easy access to National and Dulles airport as well as Union Station,
* 20 minute walk to Main State, World Bank and IMF
* 9 minutes to Johns Hopkins SAIS
* 2 blocks to Dupont Circle South Metro
* 4 blocks from Foggy Bottom Metro
* Quick Metro ride to Pentagon and Crystal City
* Close to varied restaurants, bookstores, boutiques, parks and other great places on P Street and Connecticut Ave

Available May 1st

HOME WILL BE RENTED UNFURNISHED

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4800117)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2116 O St NW have any available units?
2116 O St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2116 O St NW have?
Some of 2116 O St NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2116 O St NW currently offering any rent specials?
2116 O St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2116 O St NW pet-friendly?
No, 2116 O St NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2116 O St NW offer parking?
Yes, 2116 O St NW offers parking.
Does 2116 O St NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2116 O St NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2116 O St NW have a pool?
No, 2116 O St NW does not have a pool.
Does 2116 O St NW have accessible units?
No, 2116 O St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2116 O St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2116 O St NW does not have units with dishwashers.
