2116 O St NW

Amenities
Available 05/01/19 What a unique gem!! HUGE (1800 sq ft) 1 BR 1.5 bath home available in Dupont Circle! The home is just a few a few blocks from the Dupont Circle Metro and all that Dupont has to offer.
PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:
* First floor and part of another floor of historic 1892 brownstone
* High ceilings
* Updated full sized kitchen with oak cabinets, large refrigerator, disposal and gas stove
* Big bay windows supply plenty of natural light
* Foyer with oak paneling and crystal chandelier
* Ample storage space
* Gas hot water heat
* Original hardwood floors
* Brand new kitchen flooring
* Gas cooking
* Dining room with rare wooden spoke ceiling and oak paneling
* Brick patio and composite deck
* Newer washer and dryer conveniently located in apartment
* Parking space out back for one car
* All utilities included!
* No pets
LOCATION:
* With easy access to National and Dulles airport as well as Union Station,
* 20 minute walk to Main State, World Bank and IMF
* 9 minutes to Johns Hopkins SAIS
* 2 blocks to Dupont Circle South Metro
* 4 blocks from Foggy Bottom Metro
* Quick Metro ride to Pentagon and Crystal City
* Close to varied restaurants, bookstores, boutiques, parks and other great places on P Street and Connecticut Ave
Available May 1st
HOME WILL BE RENTED UNFURNISHED
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4800117)