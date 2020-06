Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities

Lovely two (2) bedroom townhome ready to move-in. Unit to convenient to public transportation, walking distance to schools, a state of the art library, churches and shopping. The unit has wall-wall carpeting, washer/dryer, pull down attic for storage, new windows, freshly painted and ready for the new tenant.