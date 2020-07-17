All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2111 Wisconsin Avenue, NW #215

2111 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest · (202) 213-8400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2111 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Glover Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 2111 Wisconsin Avenue, NW #215 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,850

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
2111 Wisconsin Avenue, NW #215 Available 08/08/20 Georgetown/Glover Park Large Studio with Reserved Garage Space - Spacious and Bright Studio in the Observatory of Georgetown. Apt. has neutral carpet & walls, washer/dryer in unit, central heat and cooling & ample closet space! A reserved garage space is included.
The Observatory of Georgetown is a well run condominium building providing 24 hour front desk service, a wonderful large & well equiped fitness facility, gorgeous outdoor pool & a rooftop deck. Great Neighborhood W/Trader Joe's, Safeway, CVS, restaurants, hardware store, Whole Foods is coming as well! GUTS Bus comes to the front door every 25 minutes. Small pets allowed case by case.

(RLNE5823744)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2111 Wisconsin Avenue, NW #215 have any available units?
2111 Wisconsin Avenue, NW #215 has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2111 Wisconsin Avenue, NW #215 have?
Some of 2111 Wisconsin Avenue, NW #215's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2111 Wisconsin Avenue, NW #215 currently offering any rent specials?
2111 Wisconsin Avenue, NW #215 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2111 Wisconsin Avenue, NW #215 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2111 Wisconsin Avenue, NW #215 is pet friendly.
Does 2111 Wisconsin Avenue, NW #215 offer parking?
Yes, 2111 Wisconsin Avenue, NW #215 offers parking.
Does 2111 Wisconsin Avenue, NW #215 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2111 Wisconsin Avenue, NW #215 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2111 Wisconsin Avenue, NW #215 have a pool?
Yes, 2111 Wisconsin Avenue, NW #215 has a pool.
Does 2111 Wisconsin Avenue, NW #215 have accessible units?
No, 2111 Wisconsin Avenue, NW #215 does not have accessible units.
Does 2111 Wisconsin Avenue, NW #215 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2111 Wisconsin Avenue, NW #215 does not have units with dishwashers.

