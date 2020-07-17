Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool garage

2111 Wisconsin Avenue, NW #215 Available 08/08/20 Georgetown/Glover Park Large Studio with Reserved Garage Space - Spacious and Bright Studio in the Observatory of Georgetown. Apt. has neutral carpet & walls, washer/dryer in unit, central heat and cooling & ample closet space! A reserved garage space is included.

The Observatory of Georgetown is a well run condominium building providing 24 hour front desk service, a wonderful large & well equiped fitness facility, gorgeous outdoor pool & a rooftop deck. Great Neighborhood W/Trader Joe's, Safeway, CVS, restaurants, hardware store, Whole Foods is coming as well! GUTS Bus comes to the front door every 25 minutes. Small pets allowed case by case.



(RLNE5823744)