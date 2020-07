Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel ice maker

This is an incredible opportunity to be centrally located in Dupont Circle! Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit that is move-in ready and freshly painted. Large and spacious with bay window, wood floors, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and in unit washer/dryer. Conveniently located close to Georgetown University, Dupont Metro, West End Metro, Trader Joe's and restaurants. Don't wait too long or this one will be gone! Housing Choice Vouchers accepted.