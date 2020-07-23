All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 210 Emerson Street Northwest 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
210 Emerson Street Northwest 2
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

210 Emerson Street Northwest 2

210 Emerson Street Northwest · (202) 655-4050
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Petworth
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

210 Emerson Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,650

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 Welcome Home - One Bedroom Condo in Petworth - Property Id: 138095

Platinum Dwellings presents luxury living in this completely renovated condo! It has been renovated from top to bottom. This unit boasts an inviting with an open floor plan, hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen, one bedroom, and in-unit washer and dryer. This is the unit you don't want to miss. Call today to schedule your private tour!

Avoid Scams: We would NEVER ask you to wire or send funds for a property sight unseen; that amazing "deal" with the listings values lowered does not exist. If it sounds to good to be true, it is.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/210-emerson-street-northwest-washington-dc-unit-2/138095
Property Id 138095

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5970161)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Emerson Street Northwest 2 have any available units?
210 Emerson Street Northwest 2 has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 210 Emerson Street Northwest 2 have?
Some of 210 Emerson Street Northwest 2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 Emerson Street Northwest 2 currently offering any rent specials?
210 Emerson Street Northwest 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Emerson Street Northwest 2 pet-friendly?
No, 210 Emerson Street Northwest 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 210 Emerson Street Northwest 2 offer parking?
No, 210 Emerson Street Northwest 2 does not offer parking.
Does 210 Emerson Street Northwest 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 210 Emerson Street Northwest 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Emerson Street Northwest 2 have a pool?
No, 210 Emerson Street Northwest 2 does not have a pool.
Does 210 Emerson Street Northwest 2 have accessible units?
No, 210 Emerson Street Northwest 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Emerson Street Northwest 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 Emerson Street Northwest 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 210 Emerson Street Northwest 2?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Camden Grand Parc
910 15th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
Hampton Courts
2013 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
Meridian Hill
2359 Ontario Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Aria on L
300 L St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Park Crest
2324 41st St NW
Washington, DC 20007
The Regent
1640 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Gables Dupont Circle
1750 P St NW
Washington, DC 20036
Maple View Flats
2228 Martin Luther King Junior Avenue Southeast
Washington, DC 20020

Similar Pages

Washington 1 Bedroom ApartmentsWashington 2 Bedroom Apartments
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Apartments
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDLaurel, MD
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleCapitol HillFoggy Bottom Gwu West End
H Street No MaU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity