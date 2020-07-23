210 Emerson Street Northwest 2

Amenities

Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 Welcome Home - One Bedroom Condo in Petworth - Property Id: 138095



Platinum Dwellings presents luxury living in this completely renovated condo! It has been renovated from top to bottom. This unit boasts an inviting with an open floor plan, hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen, one bedroom, and in-unit washer and dryer. This is the unit you don't want to miss. Call today to schedule your private tour!



No Pets Allowed



