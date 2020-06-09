2038 4th Street, NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Quaint 3 Bedroom Home in Howard/Shaw - Alluring three bedroom home located in the Le Droit Park/Shaw-Howard neighborhood. This lovely home is only a nine minute walk from the Shaw-Howard metro (green/yellow line) and various bus routes. This home comes equipped with hard wood floors, a backyard, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, washer-dryer as well as a gas stove. It is in perfect proximity to U street night life and a host of restaurants including Brixton, 801, Half Smoke, Calabash Tea shop just a few blocks away. Additionally this property has a walk score of 84.



The rental rate is $3,500 per month. Tenants are responsible for gas, electricity and water.



Call us today for more information and to schedule a viewing.



Contact KL Associates Jason Carson (202) 487 7421 orjcharris@klproperties.com



