Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2038 4th Street, NW

2038 4th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2038 4th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Quaint 3 Bedroom Home in Howard/Shaw - Alluring three bedroom home located in the Le Droit Park/Shaw-Howard neighborhood. This lovely home is only a nine minute walk from the Shaw-Howard metro (green/yellow line) and various bus routes. This home comes equipped with hard wood floors, a backyard, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, washer-dryer as well as a gas stove. It is in perfect proximity to U street night life and a host of restaurants including Brixton, 801, Half Smoke, Calabash Tea shop just a few blocks away. Additionally this property has a walk score of 84.

The rental rate is $3,500 per month. Tenants are responsible for gas, electricity and water.

Call us today for more information and to schedule a viewing.

Contact KL Associates Jason Carson (202) 487 7421 orjcharris@klproperties.com

Professionally Managed by:
KL Associates Inc.
1350 Wallach Place, NW
Washington, DC 20009
202 462 5106
www.klproperties.com

(RLNE4507474)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2038 4th Street, NW have any available units?
2038 4th Street, NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2038 4th Street, NW have?
Some of 2038 4th Street, NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2038 4th Street, NW currently offering any rent specials?
2038 4th Street, NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2038 4th Street, NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2038 4th Street, NW is pet friendly.
Does 2038 4th Street, NW offer parking?
No, 2038 4th Street, NW does not offer parking.
Does 2038 4th Street, NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2038 4th Street, NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2038 4th Street, NW have a pool?
No, 2038 4th Street, NW does not have a pool.
Does 2038 4th Street, NW have accessible units?
No, 2038 4th Street, NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2038 4th Street, NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2038 4th Street, NW has units with dishwashers.
