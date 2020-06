Amenities

Welcome to this newly (01/25/2015) remodeled and furnished efficiency: New Counter tops, New Microwave, New Walk -in Closet, new light switches and totally repainted! With separate dining room, w/built in glass door cabinets and beautiful, wood floor it is a great opportunity for a city living. Conventionally located blocks away from Woodley Park Place and DuPont Metro