Last updated June 29 2020 at 3:50 PM

2020 12th Street Northwest

2020 12th Street Northwest · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1787337
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2020 12th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit APT 614 · Avail. now

$3,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1188 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Stunning condo with wall-to-wall windows, fireplace, beautiful wood floors, modern kitchen, fireplace & garage parking! 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, huge walk-in closet. Washer & Dryer in unit. Views of the Washington Monument & more! Move-in by July 4 and enjoy the fireworks from your windows or the building's roof-deck!
Sought-after condo at 2020 Lofts. On-site gym, community-room, office & roof-deck with views of the city! Less than 2 blocks from the U Street Metro, Walk to Whole Food Markets, Restaurants, Dupont & Adams Morgan! Move-in by July 4 and enjoy the fireworks from your windows or the buildings roof-deck!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2020 12th Street Northwest have any available units?
2020 12th Street Northwest has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2020 12th Street Northwest have?
Some of 2020 12th Street Northwest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2020 12th Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
2020 12th Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2020 12th Street Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 2020 12th Street Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2020 12th Street Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 2020 12th Street Northwest offers parking.
Does 2020 12th Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2020 12th Street Northwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2020 12th Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 2020 12th Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 2020 12th Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 2020 12th Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 2020 12th Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 2020 12th Street Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
