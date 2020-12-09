2020 12th Street Northwest

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking garage

Stunning condo with wall-to-wall windows, fireplace, beautiful wood floors, modern kitchen, fireplace & garage parking! 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, huge walk-in closet. Washer & Dryer in unit. Views of the Washington Monument & more! Move-in by July 4 and enjoy the fireworks from your windows or the building's roof-deck!

Sought-after condo at 2020 Lofts. On-site gym, community-room, office & roof-deck with views of the city! Less than 2 blocks from the U Street Metro, Walk to Whole Food Markets, Restaurants, Dupont & Adams Morgan! Move-in by July 4 and enjoy the fireworks from your windows or the buildings roof-deck!

Contact us to schedule a showing.