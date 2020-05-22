2019 NEWTON STREET NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Just in time for the holidays! Welcome to your beautifully renovated three level/two bedroom home with hardwood floors, fresh cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and granite counter tops. Expansive back yard with plenty of room to play. Great space inside and out, with a nice basement for cozy family and friendly gatherings. Centrally located in the Woodridge community and close to major highways, this is the perfect location for commuters and students going to DC, MD, or VA. Come and take advantage of all this home has to offer today! Must have good credit. Serious inquiries only.