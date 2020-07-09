All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 2012 WYOMING AVE NW #402.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2012 WYOMING AVE NW #402
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:25 AM

2012 WYOMING AVE NW #402

2012 Wyoming Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Adams Morgan
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2012 Wyoming Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
The SUN-FILLED 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment with wonderful OPEN VIEWS is located in the heart of Kalorama. The living/dining area has beautiful bamboo hardwood flooring, floor to ceiling windows and a sliding glass door that opens up to a Juliette balcony. The SPACIOUS kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and maple cabinets. Down the hall, with a little privacy from the living area, is the bedroom with a large walk-in closet, bathroom with AMPLE STORAGE and jetted tub, and a stacked wash/dryer. The building's CONVENIENT LOCATION between the Woodley Park/Adams Morgan and Dupont Metro Stations, are both walking-distance. OTHER FUN FACTS: The wall unit in the living/dining room comes with the apartment as does the bed in the bedroom. Very easy to show following COVID protocols, masks and gloves are required to view in person or a virtual tour can be arranged. 24 month lease minimum, rent may increase after the first year, following the inflation index.VIDEO: https://youtu.be/_Fq8ji0JDY8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2012 WYOMING AVE NW #402 have any available units?
2012 WYOMING AVE NW #402 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2012 WYOMING AVE NW #402 have?
Some of 2012 WYOMING AVE NW #402's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2012 WYOMING AVE NW #402 currently offering any rent specials?
2012 WYOMING AVE NW #402 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2012 WYOMING AVE NW #402 pet-friendly?
No, 2012 WYOMING AVE NW #402 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2012 WYOMING AVE NW #402 offer parking?
No, 2012 WYOMING AVE NW #402 does not offer parking.
Does 2012 WYOMING AVE NW #402 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2012 WYOMING AVE NW #402 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2012 WYOMING AVE NW #402 have a pool?
No, 2012 WYOMING AVE NW #402 does not have a pool.
Does 2012 WYOMING AVE NW #402 have accessible units?
No, 2012 WYOMING AVE NW #402 does not have accessible units.
Does 2012 WYOMING AVE NW #402 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2012 WYOMING AVE NW #402 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2100 Connecticut
2100 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
Louis at 14th
1920 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Fort Totten Square
5661 3rd St NE
Washington, DC 20011
Maple View Flats
2228 Martin Luther King Junior Avenue Southeast
Washington, DC 20020
The Hepburn
1901 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
880 P at City Market at O
880 P St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Gelmarc Towers
1930 Columbia Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
Coda on H
315 H Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University