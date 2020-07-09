2012 WYOMING AVE NW #402

Amenities

The SUN-FILLED 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment with wonderful OPEN VIEWS is located in the heart of Kalorama. The living/dining area has beautiful bamboo hardwood flooring, floor to ceiling windows and a sliding glass door that opens up to a Juliette balcony. The SPACIOUS kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and maple cabinets. Down the hall, with a little privacy from the living area, is the bedroom with a large walk-in closet, bathroom with AMPLE STORAGE and jetted tub, and a stacked wash/dryer. The building's CONVENIENT LOCATION between the Woodley Park/Adams Morgan and Dupont Metro Stations, are both walking-distance. OTHER FUN FACTS: The wall unit in the living/dining room comes with the apartment as does the bed in the bedroom. Very easy to show following COVID protocols, masks and gloves are required to view in person or a virtual tour can be arranged. 24 month lease minimum, rent may increase after the first year, following the inflation index.VIDEO: https://youtu.be/_Fq8ji0JDY8