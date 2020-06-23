All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 2010 Hillyer Pl NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2010 Hillyer Pl NW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2010 Hillyer Pl NW

2010 Hillyer Place NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Dupont Circle
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2010 Hillyer Place NW, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
This is a charming, large, one bedroom apartment in a great location! The apartment is part of a corner row house with each room in the apartment having a large window to bring in natural light. The apartment is on an all residential street in the heart of Dupont Circle and is one block from the Dupont Circle Metro Station (North entrance - Red line) and the Sunday Farmer's Market. The apartment has been renovated and has hardwood floors, washer/dryer, dishwasher, and large closets. No smoking. No pets. Unfurnished. $2000/month (includes utilities and high-speed internet).

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4403683)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2010 Hillyer Pl NW have any available units?
2010 Hillyer Pl NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2010 Hillyer Pl NW have?
Some of 2010 Hillyer Pl NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2010 Hillyer Pl NW currently offering any rent specials?
2010 Hillyer Pl NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2010 Hillyer Pl NW pet-friendly?
No, 2010 Hillyer Pl NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2010 Hillyer Pl NW offer parking?
No, 2010 Hillyer Pl NW does not offer parking.
Does 2010 Hillyer Pl NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2010 Hillyer Pl NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2010 Hillyer Pl NW have a pool?
No, 2010 Hillyer Pl NW does not have a pool.
Does 2010 Hillyer Pl NW have accessible units?
No, 2010 Hillyer Pl NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2010 Hillyer Pl NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2010 Hillyer Pl NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Meridian Hill
2359 Ontario Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Roberta
5429 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20015
Monroe Tower
3501 13th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Corcoran at 14th
1350 Corcoran Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
The York and Potomac Park
510 21st St NW
Washington, DC 20052
The Croydon
1815 17th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Connecticut Plaza
2901 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Longfellow
5521 Colorado Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University