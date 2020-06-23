2010 Hillyer Pl NW

Amenities

This is a charming, large, one bedroom apartment in a great location! The apartment is part of a corner row house with each room in the apartment having a large window to bring in natural light. The apartment is on an all residential street in the heart of Dupont Circle and is one block from the Dupont Circle Metro Station (North entrance - Red line) and the Sunday Farmer's Market. The apartment has been renovated and has hardwood floors, washer/dryer, dishwasher, and large closets. No smoking. No pets. Unfurnished. $2000/month (includes utilities and high-speed internet).



