Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2009 VERMONT AVENUE NW
Last updated March 31 2020 at 1:29 AM

2009 VERMONT AVENUE NW

2009 Vermont Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2009 Vermont Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
U-Street

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Smack in the middle of the vibrant U St. and Shaw area corridor this 2-bedroom, 2 and half bath, townhome features easy access, steps away to dining, shopping, transportation and green areas.The ground level comes with an open floor plan showcasing hardwood floors, a large bright kitchen, with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and many cabinets for storage. Off the kitchen is access to the gated backyard for social events and the kitchen opens to the dining room with steps down into the den featuring a gas burning fireplace. There are two light-filled bedrooms on the second floor, each carpeted and window blind. The large master bedroom features its private bathroom, linen closet, tall ceilings and large closet. The second bedroom is located on the back of the house, carpet floors, tall ceilings and private balcony overlooking the backyard. Stackable washer/dryer located on the second floor.Looking for convenience? This is it. Steps away from Cordoza Metro, restaurants, clothing shops, cafes gyms, easy access to main roads to get downtown and outbound to MD and VA. Don~t wait too long, this will go fast! Tenants pay all utilities, water, gas, electric and cable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2009 VERMONT AVENUE NW have any available units?
2009 VERMONT AVENUE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2009 VERMONT AVENUE NW have?
Some of 2009 VERMONT AVENUE NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2009 VERMONT AVENUE NW currently offering any rent specials?
2009 VERMONT AVENUE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2009 VERMONT AVENUE NW pet-friendly?
No, 2009 VERMONT AVENUE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2009 VERMONT AVENUE NW offer parking?
No, 2009 VERMONT AVENUE NW does not offer parking.
Does 2009 VERMONT AVENUE NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2009 VERMONT AVENUE NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2009 VERMONT AVENUE NW have a pool?
No, 2009 VERMONT AVENUE NW does not have a pool.
Does 2009 VERMONT AVENUE NW have accessible units?
No, 2009 VERMONT AVENUE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2009 VERMONT AVENUE NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2009 VERMONT AVENUE NW has units with dishwashers.

