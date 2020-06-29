2009 VERMONT AVENUE NW

Amenities

Smack in the middle of the vibrant U St. and Shaw area corridor this 2-bedroom, 2 and half bath, townhome features easy access, steps away to dining, shopping, transportation and green areas.The ground level comes with an open floor plan showcasing hardwood floors, a large bright kitchen, with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and many cabinets for storage. Off the kitchen is access to the gated backyard for social events and the kitchen opens to the dining room with steps down into the den featuring a gas burning fireplace. There are two light-filled bedrooms on the second floor, each carpeted and window blind. The large master bedroom features its private bathroom, linen closet, tall ceilings and large closet. The second bedroom is located on the back of the house, carpet floors, tall ceilings and private balcony overlooking the backyard. Stackable washer/dryer located on the second floor.Looking for convenience? This is it. Steps away from Cordoza Metro, restaurants, clothing shops, cafes gyms, easy access to main roads to get downtown and outbound to MD and VA. Don~t wait too long, this will go fast! Tenants pay all utilities, water, gas, electric and cable