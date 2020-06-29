2005 Trenton Place SE

Amenities

Beautiful 3 level townhouse with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 1 half bath in Randle Heights. Beautiful wood floors, open floorplan with stainless steel appliances and washer and dryer. Eat-in kitchen. Spacious bedrooms with plush carpeting; Modern neutral paint colors throughout. Master bath with double sinks, soaking tub & separate shower. Large deck off the kitchen leading to fully fenced yard perfect for entertaining. Attached garage and private driveway provide parking for two cars. The neighborhood offers shopping, dining and easy access to 295 and 395. Short walk to Southern Avenue Metro and the Town Hall Education Arts Recreation Campus.



Parking: Garage and Private driveway for two cars

All Utilities Paid by Tenants

No Smoking

Pets: Case By Case



