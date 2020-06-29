All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 2005 Trenton Place SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2005 Trenton Place SE
Last updated January 2 2020 at 9:46 PM

2005 Trenton Place SE

2005 Trenton Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

2005 Trenton Place Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Congress Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 level townhouse with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 1 half bath in Randle Heights. Beautiful wood floors, open floorplan with stainless steel appliances and washer and dryer. Eat-in kitchen. Spacious bedrooms with plush carpeting; Modern neutral paint colors throughout. Master bath with double sinks, soaking tub & separate shower. Large deck off the kitchen leading to fully fenced yard perfect for entertaining. Attached garage and private driveway provide parking for two cars. The neighborhood offers shopping, dining and easy access to 295 and 395. Short walk to Southern Avenue Metro and the Town Hall Education Arts Recreation Campus.

Parking: Garage and Private driveway for two cars
All Utilities Paid by Tenants
No Smoking
Pets: Case By Case

Schedule a Showing Online Today! www.RPMDCMetro.com
Call: 202-269-0303
Email: Support@RPMDCMETRO.com

Application Requirements for anyone 18 and older:

- $50 Application Fee per applicant - Always Non-Refundable
- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)
- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income
- Completed Applications
- Security Deposit equal to one month's rent due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)
-Admin Fee $150 with second month's rent
-$250 non-refundable pet fee

Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:
-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+
-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)
-Additionally, the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicants criminal record.
-Rental History for the past 5 years
-Verification of income and/or employment
-Rent must not exceed 2.5x total income
-Debt to income ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60%

Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

Amenities: Security System, Attached Garage, New Carpet & Paint

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2005 Trenton Place SE have any available units?
2005 Trenton Place SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2005 Trenton Place SE have?
Some of 2005 Trenton Place SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2005 Trenton Place SE currently offering any rent specials?
2005 Trenton Place SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2005 Trenton Place SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2005 Trenton Place SE is pet friendly.
Does 2005 Trenton Place SE offer parking?
Yes, 2005 Trenton Place SE offers parking.
Does 2005 Trenton Place SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2005 Trenton Place SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2005 Trenton Place SE have a pool?
No, 2005 Trenton Place SE does not have a pool.
Does 2005 Trenton Place SE have accessible units?
No, 2005 Trenton Place SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2005 Trenton Place SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2005 Trenton Place SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Albemarle
4501 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Park Terrace
1660 Lanier Pl NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Apartments at CityCenter
799 10th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
1331
1331 Maryland Avenue Southwest
Washington, DC 20250
The Policy
1921 Kalorama Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
Wakefield Hall
2101 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
Ordway Apartments
2745 Ordway Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20008
Modern on M
465 M Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University