Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM

2002 37th St NW

2002 37th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2002 37th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Glover Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Great 4 bedroom House in Glover Park - Property Id: 70326

$4595 if lease starts on August 1st or earlier.

Great 4 Bedroom House with Parking

Availible August 1st!

4 Bedrooms, 2 and 1/2 Baths, Central AC, Washer and Dryer, Wonderful Front Porch, Rear Deck looking at Trees and Park. Enclosed Sun Room and basement family room

On Bus Route for D1/D2 (for easy access to red line), 3 Blocks from 30 Line, Circulator and D6. Local Car2Go and Zipcar locations as well.

Less then 5 minute walk to CVS, Georgetown Univ,Glover Park
Restaurants, Trader Joe's and the Social Safeway. Short Walk to Georgetown amenities as well.

More Details:

This house has 4 good sized bedrooms (3 Upstairs, 1 Downstairs), 2 and 1/2 baths, Central A/C, Washer/Dryer, Wonderful Front Porch, Rear Deck Facing Park and Wooded Area. Enclosed Sunroom and basement Family Room Kitchen and Upstairs bath remodeled last year.

The house has one parking spot at the rear of the house.

No Pets Allowed.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/70326p
Property Id 70326

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5174621)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2002 37th St NW have any available units?
2002 37th St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2002 37th St NW have?
Some of 2002 37th St NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2002 37th St NW currently offering any rent specials?
2002 37th St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2002 37th St NW pet-friendly?
No, 2002 37th St NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2002 37th St NW offer parking?
Yes, 2002 37th St NW offers parking.
Does 2002 37th St NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2002 37th St NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2002 37th St NW have a pool?
No, 2002 37th St NW does not have a pool.
Does 2002 37th St NW have accessible units?
No, 2002 37th St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2002 37th St NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2002 37th St NW has units with dishwashers.
