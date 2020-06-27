2002 37th St NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Great 4 bedroom House in Glover Park - Property Id: 70326



$4595 if lease starts on August 1st or earlier.



Great 4 Bedroom House with Parking



Availible August 1st!



4 Bedrooms, 2 and 1/2 Baths, Central AC, Washer and Dryer, Wonderful Front Porch, Rear Deck looking at Trees and Park. Enclosed Sun Room and basement family room



On Bus Route for D1/D2 (for easy access to red line), 3 Blocks from 30 Line, Circulator and D6. Local Car2Go and Zipcar locations as well.



Less then 5 minute walk to CVS, Georgetown Univ,Glover Park

Restaurants, Trader Joe's and the Social Safeway. Short Walk to Georgetown amenities as well.



More Details:



This house has 4 good sized bedrooms (3 Upstairs, 1 Downstairs), 2 and 1/2 baths, Central A/C, Washer/Dryer, Wonderful Front Porch, Rear Deck Facing Park and Wooded Area. Enclosed Sunroom and basement Family Room Kitchen and Upstairs bath remodeled last year.



The house has one parking spot at the rear of the house.



No Pets Allowed.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/70326p

(RLNE5174621)