Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely, spacious, and bright two bedroom, two bathroom unit perfectly located along the U St Corridor. Freshly painted this condo has gleaming hardwood floors and fresh carpet throughout, Just a 2 minute walk to the U St metro and surround by more restaurants than you can count, this is city living at it's finest. Come take a look, you won't regret it.