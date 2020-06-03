2000 Klingle Road NW B

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pet friendly

Unit B Available 07/15/19 Large, newly renovated Mt. Pleasant 1-br - Property Id: 108804



Natural light streams through wide French doors into newly-renovated English basement apartment with spacious open floor plan, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and a gorgeous barn door made from reclaimed lumber.



Two private entries, washer/dryer, dishwasher, microwave, and central A/C. Unit is completely separate from main house, with solid construction and insulation.



Huge bedroom includes ample space for office or sitting area. Gated porch for secure bike/tool storage, plus room for patio table. Landlord pays water & A/C; tenant pays other electrical. Dedicated off-street parking available for additional fee.



Stroll to Rock Creek Park's hiking paths & Klingle Valley Trail, National Zoo, farmer's market, grocery stores and cafes/restaurants (Elle, Beau Thai, Mola, Purple Patch). Commuters merge seamlessly onto Rock Creek Parkway or walk to Columbia Heights or Cleveland Park Metro. Four major crosstown buses stop steps away.



Pets considered on a case-by-case basis.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/108804

Property Id 108804



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4974415)