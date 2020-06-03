All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 4 2019

2000 Klingle Road NW B

2000 Klingle Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2000 Klingle Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Mount Pleasant

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
Unit B Available 07/15/19 Large, newly renovated Mt. Pleasant 1-br - Property Id: 108804

Natural light streams through wide French doors into newly-renovated English basement apartment with spacious open floor plan, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and a gorgeous barn door made from reclaimed lumber.

Two private entries, washer/dryer, dishwasher, microwave, and central A/C. Unit is completely separate from main house, with solid construction and insulation.

Huge bedroom includes ample space for office or sitting area. Gated porch for secure bike/tool storage, plus room for patio table. Landlord pays water & A/C; tenant pays other electrical. Dedicated off-street parking available for additional fee.

Stroll to Rock Creek Park's hiking paths & Klingle Valley Trail, National Zoo, farmer's market, grocery stores and cafes/restaurants (Elle, Beau Thai, Mola, Purple Patch). Commuters merge seamlessly onto Rock Creek Parkway or walk to Columbia Heights or Cleveland Park Metro. Four major crosstown buses stop steps away.

Pets considered on a case-by-case basis.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/108804
Property Id 108804

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4974415)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

