All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 2 17TH STREET SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2 17TH STREET SE
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:11 PM

2 17TH STREET SE

2 17th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2 17th Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
community garden
bike storage
Historic Building. Corner unit with windows galore. Purse friendly! Bright and cheerful condo a short walk to Stadium Armory Metro and all the adjacent development. Well managed building. Stainless steel appliances. Granite counter tops. Full bathtub. In unit washer/dryer. Large closets. Bedroom can easily accommodate a queen size bed. Excellent layout. (Please disregard tax record square footage as it is believed to be inaccurate.) Central HVAC. Pets allowed on case by case basis. Inside private bike rack. Zero gravity chairs available to all residents for picnics in the yard. Short walk to BikeShare, METRO, local convenience stores, Lincoln Park, H Street night life and Eastern Market. Community garden with fresh herbs. This unit is also for sale. Best value on The Hill. Priced for purchase very competitively. Shown by private appointment only. Call helpful KW Realtor, Melanie Hauer, 202-725-7424, for a safe and private viewing. This unit is also for sale. Great investment potential with Stadium Armory development. Low down-payment conventional loan options available. Ask about the many DC programs to help DC First Time Buyers. Equal Housing Opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 17TH STREET SE have any available units?
2 17TH STREET SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2 17TH STREET SE have?
Some of 2 17TH STREET SE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 17TH STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
2 17TH STREET SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 17TH STREET SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2 17TH STREET SE is pet friendly.
Does 2 17TH STREET SE offer parking?
No, 2 17TH STREET SE does not offer parking.
Does 2 17TH STREET SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2 17TH STREET SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 17TH STREET SE have a pool?
No, 2 17TH STREET SE does not have a pool.
Does 2 17TH STREET SE have accessible units?
No, 2 17TH STREET SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2 17TH STREET SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 17TH STREET SE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Vintage on 16th St DC
3146 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
The Colonel
1250 9th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
The Croydon
1815 17th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
1331
1331 Maryland Avenue Southwest
Washington, DC 20250
The Loree Grand at Union Place
250 K St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Arcade Sunshine
713 Lamont Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20010
The Aspen
1011 4th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Legacy West End
1225 22nd St NW
Washington, DC 20037

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University