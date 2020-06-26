2 17TH STREET SE

Amenities

Historic Building. Corner unit with windows galore. Purse friendly! Bright and cheerful condo a short walk to Stadium Armory Metro and all the adjacent development. Well managed building. Stainless steel appliances. Granite counter tops. Full bathtub. In unit washer/dryer. Large closets. Bedroom can easily accommodate a queen size bed. Excellent layout. (Please disregard tax record square footage as it is believed to be inaccurate.) Central HVAC. Pets allowed on case by case basis. Inside private bike rack. Zero gravity chairs available to all residents for picnics in the yard. Short walk to BikeShare, METRO, local convenience stores, Lincoln Park, H Street night life and Eastern Market. Community garden with fresh herbs. This unit is also for sale. Best value on The Hill. Priced for purchase very competitively. Shown by private appointment only. Call helpful KW Realtor, Melanie Hauer, 202-725-7424, for a safe and private viewing. This unit is also for sale. Great investment potential with Stadium Armory development. Low down-payment conventional loan options available. Ask about the many DC programs to help DC First Time Buyers. Equal Housing Opportunity.