Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious Three Level Condo with Gas Fireplace in Living Room, Hardwoods on Main Level, Two Master Suites, and a Great Top Deck. Reserved Garage Space is Included and a storage area! New granite counters, full paint and other upgrades are in the process of being done now. Belmont is a Wonderful Quiet Tree Lined Street. Walk to Woodley Park Metro, restaurants, drug store and much more. Pets allowed case by case.