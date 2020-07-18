All apartments in Washington
1933 18th Street, NW #103

1933 18th Street Northwest · (202) 745-0613
Location

1933 18th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1933 18th Street, NW #103 · Avail. now

$1,850

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
air conditioning
bike storage
range
refrigerator
Centrally Located Charming 1 Bedroom Dupont Circle - Chic and sweet in the heart of it all. 1bd/1ba condominium steps away from all Adams Morgan, Dupont, U Street and 14th have to offer. Though the exposed brick, large bay window, crown molding and charming vintage mantelpiece, may tempt you to stay in. Washer/Dryer in lower level of building

Some the great features include:
*Kitchen with SS energy star refrigerator and gas stove*
*Custom Solar Shades on front windows* *Custom black-out shades in bedroom *
*Giant bay window * *Central air conditioning * *Custom built-ins with bookcases and desk* * Extra elevated storage* *Hardwood floors* *Under-sink water filtration system* *Bike room*
Walk Score of 99 ( Walker's Paradise! )
Transit Score of 83 ( Excellent Transit! )
Bike Score of 97 ( Biker's Paradise! )

***Chatel Real Estate, Inc. is An Equal Opportunity Housing Provider***
Applicant must have a minimum FICO Score of 650
Application Fee $77.
$100 Move in fee
1-year minimum lease.
Tenant responsible for electric and gas.
First months rent and a security deposit equal to one month rent due at lease signing.
House professionally managed by Chatel Real Estate, Inc.

Please direct inquiries to peterchanrentals@gmail.com

(RLNE3590419)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

