1933 18th Street, NW #103

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors air conditioning bike storage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities bike storage

Centrally Located Charming 1 Bedroom Dupont Circle - Chic and sweet in the heart of it all. 1bd/1ba condominium steps away from all Adams Morgan, Dupont, U Street and 14th have to offer. Though the exposed brick, large bay window, crown molding and charming vintage mantelpiece, may tempt you to stay in. Washer/Dryer in lower level of building



Some the great features include:

*Kitchen with SS energy star refrigerator and gas stove*

*Custom Solar Shades on front windows* *Custom black-out shades in bedroom *

*Giant bay window * *Central air conditioning * *Custom built-ins with bookcases and desk* * Extra elevated storage* *Hardwood floors* *Under-sink water filtration system* *Bike room*

Walk Score of 99 ( Walker's Paradise! )

Transit Score of 83 ( Excellent Transit! )

Bike Score of 97 ( Biker's Paradise! )



***Chatel Real Estate, Inc. is An Equal Opportunity Housing Provider***

Applicant must have a minimum FICO Score of 650

Application Fee $77.

$100 Move in fee

1-year minimum lease.

Tenant responsible for electric and gas.

First months rent and a security deposit equal to one month rent due at lease signing.

House professionally managed by Chatel Real Estate, Inc.



Please direct inquiries to peterchanrentals@gmail.com



(RLNE3590419)