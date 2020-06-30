1925 16th Street, NW #101

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel refrigerator

Beautiful One Bedroom On 16th Street! - This charming one bedroom is located in the Tiffany Condominium at 16th NW and U St NW. The unit features hardwood floors, built-ins, open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, wine fridge, dishwasher, in-building laundry, building storage and tons of in-unit storage!!! The unit is wired for Verizon Fios and Comcast. To top it all off, utilitiesare included and we welcome one cat or dog not exceed 70lbs!



This property is primely located between 3 neighborhoods, DuPont, Adams Morgan, and the U Street corridor. Given its location on 16th street, you can quickly get north all the way to silver spring or downtown to the BID. The property is close to a Trader Joe's, Harris Teeter, restaurants, and bars in addition to a variety of other commercial establishments. The property has a walk score of 98, riders score of 90 and a bikers score of 99! U Street Metro is .4 miles away (yellow& Green), Dupont Metro is .6 miles away (red line) and Farragut North is .5 miles away (Orange and Blue line). There are also several bus routes in the general area, S1,S9, S4, S2, X3, 90, 96, 54, 59, & 52. There are a few Capital Bike shares in the area and tons of bike lanes!



1-year minimum lease. First months rent and a security deposit equal to one month rent due at lease signing. The building charges a $150 move-in/move out fee.



Applicant must have a minimum FICO Score of 650

Application Fee $75.

Unit & Building Professionally Managed by Chatel Real Estate Inc

$400 pet fee for dog and $250 pet fee for a cat.



Please contact Sarah Keller at skeller@chatel.us or via TEXT at 202-618-1461 to set up a showing or for more information.



