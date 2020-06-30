All apartments in Washington
1925 16th Street, NW #101

1925 16th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1925 16th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful One Bedroom On 16th Street! - This charming one bedroom is located in the Tiffany Condominium at 16th NW and U St NW. The unit features hardwood floors, built-ins, open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, wine fridge, dishwasher, in-building laundry, building storage and tons of in-unit storage!!! The unit is wired for Verizon Fios and Comcast. To top it all off, utilitiesare included and we welcome one cat or dog not exceed 70lbs!

This property is primely located between 3 neighborhoods, DuPont, Adams Morgan, and the U Street corridor. Given its location on 16th street, you can quickly get north all the way to silver spring or downtown to the BID. The property is close to a Trader Joe's, Harris Teeter, restaurants, and bars in addition to a variety of other commercial establishments. The property has a walk score of 98, riders score of 90 and a bikers score of 99! U Street Metro is .4 miles away (yellow& Green), Dupont Metro is .6 miles away (red line) and Farragut North is .5 miles away (Orange and Blue line). There are also several bus routes in the general area, S1,S9, S4, S2, X3, 90, 96, 54, 59, & 52. There are a few Capital Bike shares in the area and tons of bike lanes!

1-year minimum lease. First months rent and a security deposit equal to one month rent due at lease signing. The building charges a $150 move-in/move out fee.

Applicant must have a minimum FICO Score of 650
Application Fee $75.
Unit & Building Professionally Managed by Chatel Real Estate Inc
$400 pet fee for dog and $250 pet fee for a cat.

Please contact Sarah Keller at skeller@chatel.us or via TEXT at 202-618-1461 to set up a showing or for more information.

(RLNE5475306)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1925 16th Street, NW #101 have any available units?
1925 16th Street, NW #101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1925 16th Street, NW #101 have?
Some of 1925 16th Street, NW #101's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1925 16th Street, NW #101 currently offering any rent specials?
1925 16th Street, NW #101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1925 16th Street, NW #101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1925 16th Street, NW #101 is pet friendly.
Does 1925 16th Street, NW #101 offer parking?
No, 1925 16th Street, NW #101 does not offer parking.
Does 1925 16th Street, NW #101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1925 16th Street, NW #101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1925 16th Street, NW #101 have a pool?
No, 1925 16th Street, NW #101 does not have a pool.
Does 1925 16th Street, NW #101 have accessible units?
No, 1925 16th Street, NW #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 1925 16th Street, NW #101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1925 16th Street, NW #101 has units with dishwashers.

