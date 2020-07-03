1922 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Fabulous Townhouse, two huge bedrooms with great closets space with lots of windows and great light. 1.5 baths, large living room with wood burning fireplace. Stainless steal appliances, full size washer dryer, breakfast bar! Hardwood floor though out! Large family room of the kitchen. Great back yard and gardens, perfect for dining out! 2 car tandem PARKING INCLUDED! Owner will allow the tenant to sublet the parking if not needed. Approximately $300 per month.Central A/C and gas heat and appliances! Freshly painted! WALK to two Metros green and red and Vida, Trader Joes, Whole Foods and great city life!