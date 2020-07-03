All apartments in Washington
Last updated February 5 2020 at 2:52 PM

1922 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW

1922 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1922 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Fabulous Townhouse, two huge bedrooms with great closets space with lots of windows and great light. 1.5 baths, large living room with wood burning fireplace. Stainless steal appliances, full size washer dryer, breakfast bar! Hardwood floor though out! Large family room of the kitchen. Great back yard and gardens, perfect for dining out! 2 car tandem PARKING INCLUDED! Owner will allow the tenant to sublet the parking if not needed. Approximately $300 per month.Central A/C and gas heat and appliances! Freshly painted! WALK to two Metros green and red and Vida, Trader Joes, Whole Foods and great city life!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1922 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW have any available units?
1922 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1922 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW have?
Some of 1922 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1922 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW currently offering any rent specials?
1922 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1922 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW pet-friendly?
No, 1922 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1922 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW offer parking?
Yes, 1922 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW offers parking.
Does 1922 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1922 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1922 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW have a pool?
No, 1922 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW does not have a pool.
Does 1922 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW have accessible units?
No, 1922 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1922 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1922 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW does not have units with dishwashers.

