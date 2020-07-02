1918 18th St NW #34

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

Newly Renovated in the Heart of Adams Morgan! - Location, Location, Location! Situated on 18th St in the heart of Adams Morgan, and just blocks to 14th/U St, and Dupont Circle, you are literally steps to the best spots in DC. With Jolt & Bolt located on the first floor, you don't even need to leave your building for your morning coffee. This newly renovated corner unit offers an open floor plan with lots of natural light from the many over sized windows. Hardwood floors line the living room which has a fully operational wood burning fireplace, the kitchen features a breakfast bar, granite counter tops, and white carrara marble tile flooring. Bathroom features new modern vanity & light fixture with new tub & shower. The unit has central heating & cooling, plus in unit washer & dryer! The building also has a rooftop deck offering 360-degree city views. No Pets.



Please email Mike Hangemanole at Mike@StreamlineManagement.com to schedule a showing.



Lease terms

* $50 application fee required per adult applicant

* 1 months rent security deposit required

* Tenant pays electric, cable & internet

* No pets

* 12 month min lease



To Apply:

Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the 'Available Rentals' tab at the top of the page then click on the 'Apply Now' button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must submit their own application, upload last two pay stubs, and submit $50.00 application fee.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5668866)