All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1918 18th St NW #34.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1918 18th St NW #34
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:26 PM

1918 18th St NW #34

1918 18th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Dupont Circle
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1918 18th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Newly Renovated in the Heart of Adams Morgan! - Location, Location, Location! Situated on 18th St in the heart of Adams Morgan, and just blocks to 14th/U St, and Dupont Circle, you are literally steps to the best spots in DC. With Jolt & Bolt located on the first floor, you don't even need to leave your building for your morning coffee. This newly renovated corner unit offers an open floor plan with lots of natural light from the many over sized windows. Hardwood floors line the living room which has a fully operational wood burning fireplace, the kitchen features a breakfast bar, granite counter tops, and white carrara marble tile flooring. Bathroom features new modern vanity & light fixture with new tub & shower. The unit has central heating & cooling, plus in unit washer & dryer! The building also has a rooftop deck offering 360-degree city views. No Pets.

Please email Mike Hangemanole at Mike@StreamlineManagement.com to schedule a showing.

Lease terms
* $50 application fee required per adult applicant
* 1 months rent security deposit required
* Tenant pays electric, cable & internet
* No pets
* 12 month min lease

To Apply:
Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the 'Available Rentals' tab at the top of the page then click on the 'Apply Now' button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must submit their own application, upload last two pay stubs, and submit $50.00 application fee.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5668866)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1918 18th St NW #34 have any available units?
1918 18th St NW #34 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1918 18th St NW #34 have?
Some of 1918 18th St NW #34's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1918 18th St NW #34 currently offering any rent specials?
1918 18th St NW #34 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1918 18th St NW #34 pet-friendly?
No, 1918 18th St NW #34 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1918 18th St NW #34 offer parking?
No, 1918 18th St NW #34 does not offer parking.
Does 1918 18th St NW #34 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1918 18th St NW #34 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1918 18th St NW #34 have a pool?
No, 1918 18th St NW #34 does not have a pool.
Does 1918 18th St NW #34 have accessible units?
No, 1918 18th St NW #34 does not have accessible units.
Does 1918 18th St NW #34 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1918 18th St NW #34 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bell Capitol Hill
1717 E Capitol St SE
Washington, DC 20003
DeSoto
1445 P St NW
Washington, DC 20005
The Edison
1240 4th St
Washington, DC 20002
Hilltop House
1475 Euclid St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Cloisters
100 Michigan Ave NE
Washington, DC 20017
Camden NoMa
61 Pierce Street
Washington, DC 20002
Slowe
1919 3rd Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
West End Residences
1221 24th St NW
Washington, DC 20037

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University