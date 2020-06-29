All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1913 13th St NW 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1913 13th St NW 1
Last updated March 17 2020 at 4:33 PM

1913 13th St NW 1

1913 13th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
U-Street
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1913 13th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Bright and Spacious 2 Bedroom - 13th & U Street - Property Id: 207337

Spacious and updated 2 bedroom lower-level apartment with plenty of natural light just steps away from U Street, Metro, Starbucks and more. Features: Updated kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, gorgeous tile work, updated bathroom, washer/dryer in unit, new carpet, and central AC. Water included in rent and pets are welcome!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/207337
Property Id 207337

(RLNE5543732)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1913 13th St NW 1 have any available units?
1913 13th St NW 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1913 13th St NW 1 have?
Some of 1913 13th St NW 1's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1913 13th St NW 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1913 13th St NW 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1913 13th St NW 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1913 13th St NW 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1913 13th St NW 1 offer parking?
No, 1913 13th St NW 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1913 13th St NW 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1913 13th St NW 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1913 13th St NW 1 have a pool?
No, 1913 13th St NW 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1913 13th St NW 1 have accessible units?
No, 1913 13th St NW 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1913 13th St NW 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1913 13th St NW 1 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2400 M
2400 M St NW
Washington, DC 20037
Channel Square Apartments
325 P St SW
Washington, DC 20024
360 H Street
360 H St NE
Washington, DC 20002
The Roberta
5429 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20015
Meridian at Gallery Place
450 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
Avalon at Foxhall
4100 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
Tilden Hall
3945 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Dahlia
7019 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20012

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University