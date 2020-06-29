All apartments in Washington
1911 9th St. Nw

1911 9th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1911 9th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
U-Street

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Live and work here now. Two Bedrooms and Private Den. Heart of DC Walk to U st. And Shaw and U st. metro Recently updated with industrial look which can present your character . Walk to MCI center or Downtown / DuPont circle. DC night life. Bike to capital hill. Great space with exposed bricks with 1and 1/2bath available to move in now. Off street Parking space available

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1911 9th St. Nw have any available units?
1911 9th St. Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1911 9th St. Nw have?
Some of 1911 9th St. Nw's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1911 9th St. Nw currently offering any rent specials?
1911 9th St. Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1911 9th St. Nw pet-friendly?
Yes, 1911 9th St. Nw is pet friendly.
Does 1911 9th St. Nw offer parking?
Yes, 1911 9th St. Nw offers parking.
Does 1911 9th St. Nw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1911 9th St. Nw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1911 9th St. Nw have a pool?
No, 1911 9th St. Nw does not have a pool.
Does 1911 9th St. Nw have accessible units?
No, 1911 9th St. Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 1911 9th St. Nw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1911 9th St. Nw has units with dishwashers.

