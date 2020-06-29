1911 9th St. Nw

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Live and work here now. Two Bedrooms and Private Den. Heart of DC Walk to U st. And Shaw and U st. metro Recently updated with industrial look which can present your character . Walk to MCI center or Downtown / DuPont circle. DC night life. Bike to capital hill. Great space with exposed bricks with 1and 1/2bath available to move in now. Off street Parking space available