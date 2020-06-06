All apartments in Washington
Washington, DC
1907 18TH STREET SE
1907 18TH STREET SE

1907 18th Street Southeast · (202) 742-7290
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1907 18th Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Still a work in progress. Expected availability date is 21 March. Delivering a total of 16 units (4 three bedrooms and 12 two bedrooms) Lovely three bedroom one bath apartment in Randle Heights. A stones throw from Anacostia, this 700 sqft abode boasts a living room, updated kitchen, bathroom, and stackable washer/dryer. Walking distance to Anacostia Libary, Anacostia Metro Station, Big Chair, Bus Boys and Poets, and a bevy of eateris. Housing Choice Voucher Recipients are welcomed and encouraged to apply. Open House, this Saturday from 1 to 2 PM, 14 March 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1907 18TH STREET SE have any available units?
1907 18TH STREET SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1907 18TH STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
1907 18TH STREET SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1907 18TH STREET SE pet-friendly?
No, 1907 18TH STREET SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1907 18TH STREET SE offer parking?
No, 1907 18TH STREET SE does not offer parking.
Does 1907 18TH STREET SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1907 18TH STREET SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1907 18TH STREET SE have a pool?
No, 1907 18TH STREET SE does not have a pool.
Does 1907 18TH STREET SE have accessible units?
No, 1907 18TH STREET SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1907 18TH STREET SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1907 18TH STREET SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1907 18TH STREET SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1907 18TH STREET SE does not have units with air conditioning.
