1907 18TH STREET SE

Still a work in progress. Expected availability date is 21 March. Delivering a total of 16 units (4 three bedrooms and 12 two bedrooms) Lovely three bedroom one bath apartment in Randle Heights. A stones throw from Anacostia, this 700 sqft abode boasts a living room, updated kitchen, bathroom, and stackable washer/dryer. Walking distance to Anacostia Libary, Anacostia Metro Station, Big Chair, Bus Boys and Poets, and a bevy of eateris. Housing Choice Voucher Recipients are welcomed and encouraged to apply. Open House, this Saturday from 1 to 2 PM, 14 March 2020.