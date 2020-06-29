1906 R St Unit: 7

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

New,furnished one bedroom apartment in renovated turn-of-the-century townhome one block from Dupont Circle Metro, shops and restaurants. High ceilings, period mouldings, hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen with granite counter, large closets, private deck (320 sq. ft.) HVAC, W/D. Rent includes internet with Wi-Fi, and flat screen, High Definition TV with Infinity cable package. Monthly rent is 2,400 per month plus utilities.



Situated on a quiet, tree lined street, this former Neo Classical Mansion House is located in historic Dupont Circle, one block from the Dupont Circle Metro Station. The neighborhood is primarily residential, however it is easy walking distance to shops, premium hotels, restaurants, embassies and night life.



Apartment available August 1, 2017. Minimum 90 day lease. On site parking available for an additional 220.00 per month.