Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:34 AM

1906 1/2 Calvert Street, NW

1906 1/2 Calvert St NW · No Longer Available
Location

1906 1/2 Calvert St NW, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Amenities

24hr maintenance
recently renovated
e-payments
internet access
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
e-payments
internet access
Sunny 1 bed 1 bath apartment in Adams Morgan. Walk just a few blocks to everything. - Sun-filled 1 bed 1 bath apartment with a brand new kitchen. Large closet, charming townhouse unit with exposed brick walls, in-unit W/D. Walk just a few blocks to everything. Starbucks just up the street, Safeway a couple blocks. Harris Teeter just a few blocks south. Metro just across the bridge with buses right out the front door. Pets are not permitted.

Don't miss this amazing opportunity! For a video tour, visit youtube-
https://youtu.be/z7zvEwoKqII

This unit is professionally managed by Chatel Real Estate, Inc. You can pay your rent online, apply online, access to a 24-hour emergency call center, and make online service requests.

The application fee is $75 per person. First months rent and a security deposit equal to one month rent due at lease signing. Tenant is responsible for electricity, 25% of the water and cable/internet. Min. 650 FICO Score.

Contact Chatel Real Estate agent Sarah Keller at skeller@chatel.us for more information and tours. 202-618-1461, texts welcomed!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3261884)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1906 1/2 Calvert Street, NW have any available units?
1906 1/2 Calvert Street, NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1906 1/2 Calvert Street, NW have?
Some of 1906 1/2 Calvert Street, NW's amenities include 24hr maintenance, recently renovated, and e-payments. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1906 1/2 Calvert Street, NW currently offering any rent specials?
1906 1/2 Calvert Street, NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1906 1/2 Calvert Street, NW pet-friendly?
No, 1906 1/2 Calvert Street, NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1906 1/2 Calvert Street, NW offer parking?
No, 1906 1/2 Calvert Street, NW does not offer parking.
Does 1906 1/2 Calvert Street, NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1906 1/2 Calvert Street, NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1906 1/2 Calvert Street, NW have a pool?
No, 1906 1/2 Calvert Street, NW does not have a pool.
Does 1906 1/2 Calvert Street, NW have accessible units?
No, 1906 1/2 Calvert Street, NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1906 1/2 Calvert Street, NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1906 1/2 Calvert Street, NW does not have units with dishwashers.
