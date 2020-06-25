1906 1/2 Calvert Street, NW

Amenities

24hr maintenance recently renovated e-payments internet access

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr maintenance e-payments internet access

Sunny 1 bed 1 bath apartment in Adams Morgan. Walk just a few blocks to everything. - Sun-filled 1 bed 1 bath apartment with a brand new kitchen. Large closet, charming townhouse unit with exposed brick walls, in-unit W/D. Walk just a few blocks to everything. Starbucks just up the street, Safeway a couple blocks. Harris Teeter just a few blocks south. Metro just across the bridge with buses right out the front door. Pets are not permitted.



Don't miss this amazing opportunity! For a video tour, visit youtube-

https://youtu.be/z7zvEwoKqII



This unit is professionally managed by Chatel Real Estate, Inc. You can pay your rent online, apply online, access to a 24-hour emergency call center, and make online service requests.



The application fee is $75 per person. First months rent and a security deposit equal to one month rent due at lease signing. Tenant is responsible for electricity, 25% of the water and cable/internet. Min. 650 FICO Score.



Contact Chatel Real Estate agent Sarah Keller at skeller@chatel.us for more information and tours. 202-618-1461, texts welcomed!!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3261884)