1902 VERMONT AVE NW #D

Spectacular opportunity to live in the epicenter of Washington DC. This 4-level spacious offering features all the modern amenities and luxuries (built 2013). Entry level offers mud room area along with secure one car garage parking plus storage. The light filled main level offers open concept designer kitchen overlooking expansive family room. Butler's pantry with dual wine fridges connects to large dining room and formal living space. Third floor boasts a large master suite w/ two WIC, dual vanity luxury bathroom, front load w/d with storage, large second and third bedrooms and additional full bathroom. The 4th level is an entertainer's delight with over 600+ feet of finished private roof space and gas supplied grilling station with spectacular Southern views overlooking the Washington Monument. This property features recessed lighting throughout, gorgeous honed HWD floors on every level, extensive molding and trim package and high ceilings! Walkscore of 98! Only one block to U street metro (Green/Yellow) along with a plethora of shops, restaurants and entertainment in every direction. Don't miss this excellent opportunity!