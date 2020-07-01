All apartments in Washington
Last updated January 23 2020 at 4:36 PM

1902 VERMONT AVE NW #D

1902 Vermont Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1902 Vermont Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
U-Street

Amenities

garage
bbq/grill
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Spectacular opportunity to live in the epicenter of Washington DC. This 4-level spacious offering features all the modern amenities and luxuries (built 2013). Entry level offers mud room area along with secure one car garage parking plus storage. The light filled main level offers open concept designer kitchen overlooking expansive family room. Butler's pantry with dual wine fridges connects to large dining room and formal living space. Third floor boasts a large master suite w/ two WIC, dual vanity luxury bathroom, front load w/d with storage, large second and third bedrooms and additional full bathroom. The 4th level is an entertainer's delight with over 600+ feet of finished private roof space and gas supplied grilling station with spectacular Southern views overlooking the Washington Monument. This property features recessed lighting throughout, gorgeous honed HWD floors on every level, extensive molding and trim package and high ceilings! Walkscore of 98! Only one block to U street metro (Green/Yellow) along with a plethora of shops, restaurants and entertainment in every direction. Don't miss this excellent opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1902 VERMONT AVE NW #D have any available units?
1902 VERMONT AVE NW #D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1902 VERMONT AVE NW #D have?
Some of 1902 VERMONT AVE NW #D's amenities include garage, bbq/grill, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1902 VERMONT AVE NW #D currently offering any rent specials?
1902 VERMONT AVE NW #D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1902 VERMONT AVE NW #D pet-friendly?
No, 1902 VERMONT AVE NW #D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1902 VERMONT AVE NW #D offer parking?
Yes, 1902 VERMONT AVE NW #D offers parking.
Does 1902 VERMONT AVE NW #D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1902 VERMONT AVE NW #D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1902 VERMONT AVE NW #D have a pool?
No, 1902 VERMONT AVE NW #D does not have a pool.
Does 1902 VERMONT AVE NW #D have accessible units?
No, 1902 VERMONT AVE NW #D does not have accessible units.
Does 1902 VERMONT AVE NW #D have units with dishwashers?
No, 1902 VERMONT AVE NW #D does not have units with dishwashers.

