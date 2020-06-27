Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters range recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

1901 Columbia Road NW Unit 404 Available 09/10/19 Custom Condo in Kalorama! - Historic charm abounds in this custom renovated one bedroom condo that is so unique it has been featured in the Post! The light-filled living room features crown moulding, a beautiful mantel, and views to the Capitol. The open kitchen has been recently updated and includes granite countertops, glass cabinets, and a gas range. Off of a short hallway lies the wainscoting-ensconced bedroom and beautifully renovated bathroom.



A private storage unit is located in the building's basement where there is communal, coin-operated laundry.



The historic building is located close to dining, nightlife, and shopping of nearby Dupont Circle and Adams Morgan like Mama Ayesha's, Buca di Beppo, and Mintwood Place. Kalorama Park is across the street for sunny days outside. Commuting is easy with both the Woodley Park and Dupont Circle Metro Stations are close by and buses stopping right outside your door.



Security deposit is equal to one month's rent. Sorry, renters are not allowed pets in this building. Tenant responsible for gas and electric, as well as the building's move-in fee of $150.



No Pets Allowed



