All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1901 Columbia Road NW Unit 404.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1901 Columbia Road NW Unit 404
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

1901 Columbia Road NW Unit 404

1901 Columbia Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Adams Morgan
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1901 Columbia Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
1901 Columbia Road NW Unit 404 Available 09/10/19 Custom Condo in Kalorama! - Historic charm abounds in this custom renovated one bedroom condo that is so unique it has been featured in the Post! The light-filled living room features crown moulding, a beautiful mantel, and views to the Capitol. The open kitchen has been recently updated and includes granite countertops, glass cabinets, and a gas range. Off of a short hallway lies the wainscoting-ensconced bedroom and beautifully renovated bathroom.

A private storage unit is located in the building's basement where there is communal, coin-operated laundry.

The historic building is located close to dining, nightlife, and shopping of nearby Dupont Circle and Adams Morgan like Mama Ayesha's, Buca di Beppo, and Mintwood Place. Kalorama Park is across the street for sunny days outside. Commuting is easy with both the Woodley Park and Dupont Circle Metro Stations are close by and buses stopping right outside your door.

Security deposit is equal to one month's rent. Sorry, renters are not allowed pets in this building. Tenant responsible for gas and electric, as well as the building's move-in fee of $150.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4219268)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1901 Columbia Road NW Unit 404 have any available units?
1901 Columbia Road NW Unit 404 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1901 Columbia Road NW Unit 404 have?
Some of 1901 Columbia Road NW Unit 404's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1901 Columbia Road NW Unit 404 currently offering any rent specials?
1901 Columbia Road NW Unit 404 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1901 Columbia Road NW Unit 404 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1901 Columbia Road NW Unit 404 is pet friendly.
Does 1901 Columbia Road NW Unit 404 offer parking?
No, 1901 Columbia Road NW Unit 404 does not offer parking.
Does 1901 Columbia Road NW Unit 404 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1901 Columbia Road NW Unit 404 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1901 Columbia Road NW Unit 404 have a pool?
No, 1901 Columbia Road NW Unit 404 does not have a pool.
Does 1901 Columbia Road NW Unit 404 have accessible units?
No, 1901 Columbia Road NW Unit 404 does not have accessible units.
Does 1901 Columbia Road NW Unit 404 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1901 Columbia Road NW Unit 404 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1401 Tuckerman Street Apartments
1401 Tuckerman St NW
Washington, DC 20011
Drake
1355 17th St NW
Washington, DC 20036
Berkshire 15
2011 15th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Hudson and DeSoto
1425 P St NW
Washington, DC 20005
The Norwood
1868 Columbia Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
Connecticut Plaza
2901 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Camden South Capitol
1345 S Capitol St SW
Washington, DC 20003
The Santa Rosa
1712 17th St NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University