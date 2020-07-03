1900 TULIP ST NW

Amenities

Welcome to a Mid-century modern hidden gem in Colonial Village! A touch of nostalgia with modern features. This raised rambler hosts over 4,400 square feet, 2-car garage and sits on a corner lot. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs. Spacious lower level includes 1 bedroom and 1 full bath with built-in bar for entertaining. Huge deck, walkout rear patio with built-in BBQ pit. Walking distance to Lowell Elementary and neighborhood schools include Shepherd Park ES, Deal MS, and Wilson HS. Easy access to downtown DC via Beach Drive off Rock Creek Park, Silver Spring, and Bethesda.