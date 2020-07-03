All apartments in Washington
Last updated January 11 2020 at 7:29 AM

1900 TULIP ST NW

1900 Tulip Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1900 Tulip Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20012
Colonial Village - Shepherd Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Welcome to a Mid-century modern hidden gem in Colonial Village! A touch of nostalgia with modern features. This raised rambler hosts over 4,400 square feet, 2-car garage and sits on a corner lot. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs. Spacious lower level includes 1 bedroom and 1 full bath with built-in bar for entertaining. Huge deck, walkout rear patio with built-in BBQ pit. Walking distance to Lowell Elementary and neighborhood schools include Shepherd Park ES, Deal MS, and Wilson HS. Easy access to downtown DC via Beach Drive off Rock Creek Park, Silver Spring, and Bethesda.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1900 TULIP ST NW have any available units?
1900 TULIP ST NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1900 TULIP ST NW have?
Some of 1900 TULIP ST NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1900 TULIP ST NW currently offering any rent specials?
1900 TULIP ST NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1900 TULIP ST NW pet-friendly?
No, 1900 TULIP ST NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1900 TULIP ST NW offer parking?
Yes, 1900 TULIP ST NW offers parking.
Does 1900 TULIP ST NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1900 TULIP ST NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1900 TULIP ST NW have a pool?
No, 1900 TULIP ST NW does not have a pool.
Does 1900 TULIP ST NW have accessible units?
No, 1900 TULIP ST NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1900 TULIP ST NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1900 TULIP ST NW has units with dishwashers.

