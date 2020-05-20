All apartments in Washington
1900 Q STREET SE
Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:57 AM

1900 Q STREET SE

1900 Q Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1900 Q Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Charming and spacious, updated 4 bed, 3.5 bath home on corner lot with fenced yard and off-street parking in Fairlawn. This home is about 3-4 blocks from two entrances to Anacostia Park and the river trails, and in close proximity to Anacostia, Navy Yard, and Capitol Hill neighborhoods. Including finished basement and attic with new furnace, this home offers a total square footage of over 2700 SF! Close to bus routes, 11th St bridge, Sousa bridge, 295, 695, 395, and a 7 min walk to the new Busboys and Poets location! Equidistant to Potomac Ave Metro and Anacostia Metro stations.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

