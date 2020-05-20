1900 Q STREET SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Charming and spacious, updated 4 bed, 3.5 bath home on corner lot with fenced yard and off-street parking in Fairlawn. This home is about 3-4 blocks from two entrances to Anacostia Park and the river trails, and in close proximity to Anacostia, Navy Yard, and Capitol Hill neighborhoods. Including finished basement and attic with new furnace, this home offers a total square footage of over 2700 SF! Close to bus routes, 11th St bridge, Sousa bridge, 295, 695, 395, and a 7 min walk to the new Busboys and Poets location! Equidistant to Potomac Ave Metro and Anacostia Metro stations.