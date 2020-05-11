Amenities
1879 Channing St, NE Available 08/01/20 NEWLY RENOVATED 3 BED 3.5 BATHROOM - HOA COMMUNITY - This 3 bedroom 3.5 bathroom has 4 levels of newly renovated living space. The house is a corner lot, with a deck and small fenced yard.
The kitchen is a dream with all its space, stainless steel appliances and large island
The living room is bright with a vaulted ceiling
Each bedroom has two closets, the master bedroom has a walk in closet and a master bathroom.
The basement is complete with a wet bar/ kitchenette and a full bathroom.
This is a quiet neighborhood and an HOA community that is minutes from Bus, Rhode Island Metro Stop (Redline), Union Market, H Street, Uprising Muffin Company, Jerry Chans, Hogs on the Hill III, Ivy City Smokehouse, Zion West African Restaurant, Soul Kitchen, ect.
Schools: Langdon Education, Friendship Public Charter School, The Children's Guild DC Public Charter School.
No Pets
Application Fee: $60.00
Tenant Advantage Program: $25.00/ Month
No Smoking
Min Credit Score 600
Positive Rental History
Employment Verification
(RLNE4962269)