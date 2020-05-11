All apartments in Washington
1879 Channing St, NE
1879 Channing St, NE

1879 Channing Street Northeast · (202) 759-6621
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1879 Channing Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20018
Brentwood - Langdon

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1879 Channing St, NE · Avail. Aug 1

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1632 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
1879 Channing St, NE Available 08/01/20 NEWLY RENOVATED 3 BED 3.5 BATHROOM - HOA COMMUNITY - This 3 bedroom 3.5 bathroom has 4 levels of newly renovated living space. The house is a corner lot, with a deck and small fenced yard.

The kitchen is a dream with all its space, stainless steel appliances and large island
The living room is bright with a vaulted ceiling
Each bedroom has two closets, the master bedroom has a walk in closet and a master bathroom.
The basement is complete with a wet bar/ kitchenette and a full bathroom.

This is a quiet neighborhood and an HOA community that is minutes from Bus, Rhode Island Metro Stop (Redline), Union Market, H Street, Uprising Muffin Company, Jerry Chans, Hogs on the Hill III, Ivy City Smokehouse, Zion West African Restaurant, Soul Kitchen, ect.

Schools: Langdon Education, Friendship Public Charter School, The Children's Guild DC Public Charter School.

No Pets
Application Fee: $60.00
Tenant Advantage Program: $25.00/ Month
No Smoking
Min Credit Score 600
Positive Rental History
Employment Verification

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4962269)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1879 Channing St, NE have any available units?
1879 Channing St, NE has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1879 Channing St, NE have?
Some of 1879 Channing St, NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1879 Channing St, NE currently offering any rent specials?
1879 Channing St, NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1879 Channing St, NE pet-friendly?
No, 1879 Channing St, NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1879 Channing St, NE offer parking?
Yes, 1879 Channing St, NE does offer parking.
Does 1879 Channing St, NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1879 Channing St, NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1879 Channing St, NE have a pool?
No, 1879 Channing St, NE does not have a pool.
Does 1879 Channing St, NE have accessible units?
No, 1879 Channing St, NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1879 Channing St, NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1879 Channing St, NE has units with dishwashers.
