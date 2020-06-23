1852 KALORAMA ROAD NW

Amenities
Immediate Occupancy! Beautiful English basement located in bustling Adams Morgan/Kalorama Triangle. This updated 2BR/2BA has a large open layout with front and rear entrance, fireplace with mantle, open kitchen with breakfast bar, two large bedrooms with good closet/storage space, built-in bookcases, washer & dryer in-unit. Available for immediate move-in. Live in the heart of DC near tons of restaurants, grocery, street cafes, as well as close proximity to the National Zoo, Metro, and downtown. $50 application fee per tenant. Owner willing to pro-rate first month's rent if not able to move in on the 1st of the month.