Washington, DC
1852 KALORAMA ROAD NW
Last updated April 2 2019 at 1:06 AM

1852 KALORAMA ROAD NW

1852 Kalorama Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1852 Kalorama Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Immediate Occupancy! Beautiful English basement located in bustling Adams Morgan/Kalorama Triangle. This updated 2BR/2BA has a large open layout with front and rear entrance, fireplace with mantle, open kitchen with breakfast bar, two large bedrooms with good closet/storage space, built-in bookcases, washer & dryer in-unit. Available for immediate move-in. Live in the heart of DC near tons of restaurants, grocery, street cafes, as well as close proximity to the National Zoo, Metro, and downtown. $50 application fee per tenant. Owner willing to pro-rate first month's rent if not able to move in on the 1st of the month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1852 KALORAMA ROAD NW have any available units?
1852 KALORAMA ROAD NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1852 KALORAMA ROAD NW have?
Some of 1852 KALORAMA ROAD NW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1852 KALORAMA ROAD NW currently offering any rent specials?
1852 KALORAMA ROAD NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1852 KALORAMA ROAD NW pet-friendly?
No, 1852 KALORAMA ROAD NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1852 KALORAMA ROAD NW offer parking?
No, 1852 KALORAMA ROAD NW does not offer parking.
Does 1852 KALORAMA ROAD NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1852 KALORAMA ROAD NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1852 KALORAMA ROAD NW have a pool?
No, 1852 KALORAMA ROAD NW does not have a pool.
Does 1852 KALORAMA ROAD NW have accessible units?
No, 1852 KALORAMA ROAD NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1852 KALORAMA ROAD NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1852 KALORAMA ROAD NW has units with dishwashers.
