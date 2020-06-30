All apartments in Washington
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

1844 Park Road NW

1844 Park Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1844 Park Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Mount Pleasant

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unique Three Level 2,280 Square Feet Three Bedroom With Three Kitchens, Back Porch, Off Street Parking, Front Porch, & More! - 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=SSfu9gA4FNT

Property Address: 1844 Park Road NW, Washington DC 20010
Neighborhood: Mount Pleasant
Market Rent: $3,950 for a 16 Month Lease OR $4,100 for a 12 Month Lease
Utilities: Tenant Responsible for All Utilties
Square Footage: 2,280 Sq Ft
Pets: Yes, Case by Case basis W/Applicable Fees
Parking: One Off Street Parking Space
Available: NOW!

Originally built in 1911, this spacious, updated home features an elegant combination of classic and modern finishes. Featuring three bedrooms, four and a half baths, three kitchens, hardwood floors, exposed brick, separate dining room, front porch, large deck, balcony, finished walk-out basement, and so much more! This home is sure to meet all your needs and is conveniently located within minutes of major transportation, restaurants, and shops.

Bedrooms: Three Bedrooms
Bathrooms: Four and a Half Bathrooms
Fire Place: Non-Functioning Decorative
Appliances: Refrigerator, Oven, Gas Stove, Electric Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer & Dryer
Amenities: Hardwood Floors, Front Yard, Deck, Front Porch, Off Street Parking, Multiple Kitchens, Three Stories, Private Deck Off Bedroom
Application Fee: $65 per Applicant
Deposit: Equal to One Months rent
Resident Benefit Package: $35/Month (Please see one of our leasing agents for more information)

EJF Real Estate Services Inc.
1428 U Street NW, Second Floor
Washington, DC 20009
Main Line: 202.537.1801

Leasing Agents:
Jacky Filani: 301-857-1822
Barbara Beasley: 703-209-6557

(RLNE5228250)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

