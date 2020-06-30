Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Unique Three Level 2,280 Square Feet Three Bedroom With Three Kitchens, Back Porch, Off Street Parking, Front Porch, & More! - 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=SSfu9gA4FNT



Property Address: 1844 Park Road NW, Washington DC 20010

Neighborhood: Mount Pleasant

Market Rent: $3,950 for a 16 Month Lease OR $4,100 for a 12 Month Lease

Utilities: Tenant Responsible for All Utilties

Square Footage: 2,280 Sq Ft

Pets: Yes, Case by Case basis W/Applicable Fees

Parking: One Off Street Parking Space

Available: NOW!



Originally built in 1911, this spacious, updated home features an elegant combination of classic and modern finishes. Featuring three bedrooms, four and a half baths, three kitchens, hardwood floors, exposed brick, separate dining room, front porch, large deck, balcony, finished walk-out basement, and so much more! This home is sure to meet all your needs and is conveniently located within minutes of major transportation, restaurants, and shops.



Bedrooms: Three Bedrooms

Bathrooms: Four and a Half Bathrooms

Fire Place: Non-Functioning Decorative

Appliances: Refrigerator, Oven, Gas Stove, Electric Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer & Dryer

Amenities: Hardwood Floors, Front Yard, Deck, Front Porch, Off Street Parking, Multiple Kitchens, Three Stories, Private Deck Off Bedroom

Application Fee: $65 per Applicant

Deposit: Equal to One Months rent

Resident Benefit Package: $35/Month (Please see one of our leasing agents for more information)



EJF Real Estate Services Inc.

1428 U Street NW, Second Floor

Washington, DC 20009

Main Line: 202.537.1801



Leasing Agents:

Jacky Filani: 301-857-1822

Barbara Beasley: 703-209-6557



(RLNE5228250)